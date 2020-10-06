Greek National Opera Suspends Two Productions Due to the Extension of COVID-19 Restictions

These plays include Madama Butterfly at Stavros Niarchos Hall, originally set for 10 and 11 October, as well as Europa at the Alternative Stage, set for 8 and 9 October.

The Greek National Opera has suspended two of its productions due to COVID-19 protection measures, The National Herald reports.

Restriction measures in the country have been extended, thus causing the cancellation of two plays scheduled to take place until October 12.

These plays include Madama Butterfly at Stavros Niarchos Hall, originally set for 10 and 11 October, as well as Europa at the Alternative Stage, set for 8 and 9 October.

Those who have bought tickets for the cancelled productions are encouraged to contact the tickets services.

