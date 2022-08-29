Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greek National Opera Presents 1821, GREEK REVOLUTION AND POETRY SET TO MUSIC

The performance is on September 23, 2022.

Aug. 29, 2022  
The beginning of the new artistic period of the Greek Alternative Theater is marked by the memorable partnership of two historic bodies, the National Opera and the Union of Greek Musicians, who are working together for the first time in their long history in the wake of a triple anniversary: ​​that of the two hundred years since beginning of the Greek Revolution, the eighty years since the establishment of the HEL as well as the ninety years since the establishment of the EEM.

The collaboration of the two institutions, with their distinct and proven sensitivity towards the issue of supporting Greek music, both historical and contemporary, takes place with the focus of the jointly announced lyric song composition competition on the theme of 1821, Greek Revolution and set to music poetry.

The diverse, award-winning works of composers Giorgos Vavoulas, Theodoros Gougusoudis, Ismenis Gyftaki-Bek, Xenias Konstantinidou, Evripides Bekou and Christos Dovas, based on poetry by Aristotle Valaoritis, Costas Varnalis, Andreas Kalvos, Victor Hugo and Angelos Sikelianos on the theme of the Greek Revolution , will be presented in a concert that combines the forces of a number of distinguished soloists as well as the Orchestra of the Hellenistic Greek Orthodox Church under the musical direction of Nikos Vassiliou, chief musician specialized in contemporary music with all its kaleidoscopic nuances.


The production is implemented with the support of the donation of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) [ www.SNF.org ] for the creation of the anniversary program of the National Opera for the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821.





