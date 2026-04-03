Florida Rep's Gala Raises Record-Breaking $1.2 Million

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More than 300 guests gathered at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center to raise funds for Florida Repertory Theatre on March 28. Thanks to generous sponsors, matching donors, attendees, and long-distance supporters, Florida Rep's “Somewhere That's Green: A Horror-Cultural Affair” based on Florida Rep's hit cult-classic musical comedy, “Little Shop of Horrors” raised more than $1,200,222 – the highest total raised in the theatre's 28-year history. Proceeds will help sustain and enhance Florida Rep's professional theatre offerings and advance the organization's education and outreach programs, which serve children throughout Southwest Florida.



“We are extremely grateful to everyone who gave so generously to get us to this historic fundraising milestone,” said Greg Longenhagen, producing artistic director. “Like all non-profit regional theatres, we cannot survive on ticket sales revenue alone, and support from our community is more important than ever. Philanthropic giving is vital to our future success, and we are deeply grateful to every person and organization who was a part of this momentous event.”



Florida Repertory Theatre is a self-producing theatre crafting unique productions designed by professional theatre artists from around the country. The company also employs theatre professionals to build sets, craft and curate costumes, stage manage, and direct. Cast members are selected from professional auditions that take place locally and in New York City. Florida Rep also provides numerous internships for college graduates seeking careers in theatre. Education program offerings include master classes, theatre camps, conservatory theatre performance and tech experiences, and Theatre for Young Audience touring productions performed in schools throughout Southwest Florida.



“Beyond the usual annual operation expenses, this year our organization has felt the pinch resulting from the absence of state arts funding and the necessity to invest in hurricane flooding mitigation,” said executive director Chris Verrill. “This raised the stakes for a fruitful fundraising event placing increased pressure on our gala committee and development staff. Thankfully they, and our supportive donors, rose to the occasion.”



Board of directors' chair Janice Danzig said, “My fellow gala committee members and I are so pleased and grateful for all the effort put forth by Florida Rep's development team and the entire production staff to prepare for this spirited event. The environment not only conveyed the “Little Shop of Horrors” theme but thoroughly engaged and immersed our guests, who generously responded to our calls to action, including exceeding a funds-match challenge proposed by anonymous donors.”



The gala took on a cult-classic theme enhanced by a surprise appearance by Audrey II and scenic vignettes featuring characters who will be featured in the 2026-2027 Season's productions, as a preview of what is to come. The headlining entertainment included musical performances by professional actors and musicians from the theatre's production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” which is on the Arcade Stage until April 12. Plus, students from Florida Rep Education's Conservatory Program, treated guests to a number from their upcoming production of “Sweeney Todd.” Gulf Coast News NBC co-anchors, Elyse Chengery and Channing Frampton served as emcees, and Rick Gallo led the live auction activities. Auction packages included a Marine Max Sunset Yacht Cruise catered by culinary virtuosos Baron and Kim Cohen, a private dinner with award-winning Chef Harold Balink, a one-of-a-kind necklace designed by Mark Loren, a one-week trip to South Africa, a 14-day transatlantic cruise to Rome on the Celebrity Ascent, and more.



Cindy Borassi, Florida Rep's Director of Development, reflected on the community's response: “Reaching $1.2 million is a transformational milestone for Florida Rep. It was inspiring to watch our supporters celebrate the joy of live theatre while investing so deeply in its future. This level of passion ensures that the 'Ripple Effect' of our work will continue to grow and reach even more students and artists in the seasons to come.”



The event was sponsored by Naomi Bloom, Laurye & Wayne O'Melia, Dinah Bloomhall, CWC Roofing, the W.E. Cross Charitable Foundation, Pat & Bill Wiggenhorn, Gulf Coast News, Janice & Michael Danzig, Dr. Hunter Williams, DMD, Steven Jess, Cabinet Genies, Clive Daniel Home, Cruise Everything, Cushman & Wakefield, Florida Gulf Coast University, the Frederic Family, the Halliburton Family, Palmas, Tobias Smith, WGCU Public Media, Fiore's Landscapes Garden Center & Cafe, and Norman Love Confections.



Florida Repertory Theatre, founded in 1998, is committed to providing a first-class regional theatre for southwest Florida; to creating, nurturing, and developing a diverse ensemble of theatre professionals who will develop long-term relationships working on a wide variety of plays; and to help improve the quality of life in Southwest Florida through all the arts, making the arts - especially theatre - accessible to every segment of our community.



Each year, Florida Repertory Theatre welcomes over 90,000 patrons to its Historic Arcade and ArtStage Studio Theatres and provides performing arts education programs and presentations to over 20,000 children.



Florida Rep's twenty-eighth season is well underway with “Little Shop of Horrors,” performing through April 12 in the Historic Arcade Theatre. Denise Fennell of “Late Nite Catechism” is back with a new interactive comedy: “The Bride: Or Does This Dress Make Me Look Married” opens in the intimate ArtStage Studio Theatre on April 7 through May 10. Florida Rep recently announced its 2026-2027 season lineup, which features four musicals, a suspenseful thriller, a hilarious Neil Simon classic, a legendary Noel Coward romantic comedy, and a fun new play about a longtime couple looking to spice up their love life.