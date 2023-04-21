Fort Wayne Youtheatre Honors Julia Meek With 2023 Harvey Cocks Lifetime Achievement Award

Fort Wayne Youtheatre has presented its 2023 Harvey Cocks Lifetime Achievement Award to the one-and-only Julia Meek.

Julia is an artist and has been a part of local public radio since 1981. Her voice can be heard frequently on WBOI with her arts and culture features and as the host of "Folktales" and "Meet the Music."

A self-described "Forthead," Julia has long used her public platform to tirelessly champion the performing arts in northeast Indiana. She has consistently gone above and beyond to promote and support Youtheatre's mission to educate, engage and entertain young artists and audiences. Both on-the-air and off, Youtheatre knows no better friend.

Youtheatre is proud to honor this local treasure with our Lifetime Achievement Award, named for another local treasure, the late Harvey Cocks, who led our organization for over forty years. The award will be presented along with the Harvey Cocks Volunteer of the Awards at the opening night performance of JEREMY THATCHER, DRAGON HATCHER April 28, 2023. Visit artstix.org or call 260-422-4226 to reserve tickets.