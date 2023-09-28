WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2024

Performances will run April 5-13, 2024.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2024

Wait Until Dark comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next year. Performances will run April 5-13, 2024.

Frederick Knott’s thriller ‘Wait Until Dark’ is the story of Susy Hendrix, a recently blinded housewife who unwittingly possesses a doll filled with illicit drugs. Harry Roat, a brutal and sophisticated criminal, coerces two small-time thugs into helping him con Susy into giving up the doll. A deadly game of cat and mouse ensues as Susy and the young girl upstairs launch a counterplot against the thieves.

The drama plays on the themes of darkness and light as Susy navigates through her sightless world, and the crooks signal each other with light through the Venetian blinds.




RELATED STORIES - Fargo

1
ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre This Holiday S Photo
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre This Holiday Season

It’s A Wonderful Life: The Musical comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre this holiday season. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2024 Photo
JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2024

Junie B. Jones, The Musical comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2024. Performances will run February 29 - March 10. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

4
ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Photo
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

It’s A Wonderful Life: The Musical comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre this holiday season. Performances run November 30 – December 17, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

Fargo SHOWS

Recommended For You