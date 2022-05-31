THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Frost Fire Summer Theatre

Frost Fire Summer Theatre will present "The Sound of Music" and you're invited!



This is one of America's most beloved musicals, starring Frost Fire, Medora Musical, and Grand Forks Empire Theatre Company favorite, Misti Koop.

Shows will run Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the last weekend in June through the end of July, 2022.

Join in for the "Favorite Things Buffet," featuring the following:

"Do-Re-Me" Meatballs with "Lonely Goatherd" Gravy

"Climb Ev'ry Mountain" Mashed Potatoes

"Something Good" Glazed Carrots

"I Have Confidence" Coleslaw

Reverend Mother's Divine Dinner Rolls

Baroness Schraeder's Brownies