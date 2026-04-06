Nate Bargatze Will Bring BIG DUMB EYES World Tour to Fargo

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On April 23, 2026, acclaimed stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his “Big Dumb Eyes World Tour” to the Fargodome.

The tour features Bargatze, widely known for his clean, observational humor and successful Netflix specials, as the sole headliner. His comedic style—often centered on everyday life, family, and understated delivery—has made him one of the most popular touring comedians in the United States today. While no additional performers are listed for this stop, the масштаб of the tour positions it as a significant performing arts event within the region.

The event is presented as part of Bargatze’s ongoing global tour, bringing his signature stand-up material to audiences across North America. The Fargo stop is one of several high-profile spring dates and reflects the city’s growing presence on major touring circuits.

About Nate Bargatze

Nate Bargatze began his stand-up comedy career in 2002, initially training in Chicago at The Second City before shifting his focus to stand-up at Jim Rauth’s Comedy College. He performed regularly at Zanies Comedy Club in Chicago and Nashville before moving to New York City in 2004, where he performed at the Boston Comedy Club while working various jobs. His early television appearances included Live at Gotham (2008) and Late Night with Conan O’Brien (2008), and he performed at the Just for Laughs festival in 2008. He released his first Comedy Central special as part of Comedy Central Presents in 2011.

In 2012, Bargatze released his debut comedy album Yelled At By A Clown, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. He appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (2013) and toured as part of the Clean Cut Comedy Tour. His first hour-long special, Full Time Magic, was released in 2015 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts.

Bargatze’s breakthrough came with his appearance on the Netflix series The Standups (2017). He followed this with the Netflix special The Tennessee Kid (2019) and The Greatest Average American (2021), the latter earning a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. He also launched The Nateland Podcast in 2020. In 2023, his special Hello World was released on Amazon Prime Video and became the platform’s most-streamed original comedy special at the time.

He hosted Saturday Night Live in 2023 and 2024, and released the Netflix special Your Friend, Nate Bargatze (2024), which won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. That same year, he became the highest-grossing comedian, with a record-breaking tour earning $82.2 million. In 2025, he hosted the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards and announced his first feature film, The Breadwinner (2026), which he co-wrote.