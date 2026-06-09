SERIAL KILLERS WITH DR. SCOTT BONN to Come to The Stanley Hotel

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Comedy Works Entertainment and The Stanley Hotel proudly present SERIAL KILLERS WITH DR. SCOTT BONN: THE CURIOUS APPEAL OF THE WORLD'S MOST TERRIFYING MURDERS coming to The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park, CO on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7:30pm.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available which includes premium seating. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 10th at 10:00am at StanleyHotel.com/calendar/drscottbonn.

This show is for ages 21+ only!

ABOUT DR. SCOTT BONN

Spend a deliciously chilling evening with renowned criminologist and serial killer expert, Dr. Scott Bonn, as he takes you inside the minds of the world's most savage and prolific murderers.

In this thrilling 90-minute show, Dr. Bonn reveals the insatiable, psychological hungers that drive the likes of Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer to kill repeatedly with impunity and no remorse. He explains why the majority of serial killers are either psychopaths or sociopaths, how the two differ, and he reveals that every serial killer is compelled to murder by a unique fantasy need. He also explains how/why serial killers are able to successfully avoid apprehension, blend into a crowd and become invisible.

Dr. Bonn is a best-selling author, professor, public speaker, and he has interacted with such notorious serial killers as Dennis Rader (“Bind, Torture Kill”) and David Berkowitz (“Son of Sam”). He shares shocking tales from his actual experiences with these killers. Dr. Bonn also developed a profile of the unknown “Long Island Serial Killer” in 2011 that matches the alleged perpetrator, Rex Heuermann, perfectly. He shares the secrets of how he was able to predict the psychological and behavioral makeup of the Long Island Serial Killer with such incredible precision years before his capture.

Bonn has comprehensively studied, extensively corresponded with, personally interviewed, and accurately profiled some of the world's most notorious predators. Rather than employing a pop psychology or checklist approach to describe serial killers, Dr. Bonn relies on his direct interactions to explain that serial killers are psychologically complex, diverse and evolve from forces of both nature (biology) and nurture (environment). Simply put, Dr. Bonn takes his audience inside the minds of some of the world's most terrifying killers from his own unique experiences rather than from a textbook. Dr. Bonn has also communicated with infamous mass murderer Colin Ferguson and notorious one-time killers Jodi Arias and Pamela Smart.

In addition, Dr. Bonn explains our curious fascination with serial killers and true crime. Finally, you can ask anything you ever wanted to know about serial killers in a dynamic, live Q&A session with Dr. Bonn. Don't miss out on this exciting event.

*Due to the nature of the topic and material, this show might not be appropriate for children. We recommend adults only.

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