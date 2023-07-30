Lehman's Announces 2023 Summer Thru Fall Events

For family fun close to home, plan a visit to Lehman's, on the square in the tiny village of Kidron (about an hour south of Cleveland). Voted the Best Destination in Ohio's Amish Country five years in a row, this iconic old-time general store was founded in 1955 by Jay Lehman to serve the local Amish with practical tools and appliances.

Today Lehman's hosts visitors from all over the world and serves customers through Lehmans.com print catalog and 35,000-square-foot retail store.

Marvel at the non-electric appliances like wood heating and cooking stoves; shop in the year-round Christmas store; enjoy the nostalgic toy room and food samples in the pantry; appreciate the oil lamps and lanterns; and spend time gazing at the museum-quality antiques. Enjoy a snack or a meal in Lehman's café and take the time to see the Amish Artist Paul Weaver's carvings in the Buggy Barn.

Check out the newly remodeled housewares department and Café during your visit. With new fixtures, floors, and products, this area has everything you need for baking, cooking, food preservation, and an impressive assortment of cast iron. Lehman's still has all those cookie cutters!

The popular housewares room has been remodeled and refreshed.

Lehman's is open every day except Sunday and is always open at Lehmans.com. For details on all of the events hosted by Lehman's, please visit Lehmans.com/events.

Saturday, August 5, from 10am to 3pm (FREE):

Get your youngsters ready for back-to-school schedules with a chance to play indoor and outdoor games. Stock up on cool containers for packing lunches and snacks. And remember, it's Tax-Free Day, so it's the perfect time to stock up on supplies, rain gear, and clothing for the new school year.

Saturday, August 12, from 10am to 3pm

Baskets, hand crafted by the local Amish, are signed and dated on the bottom.

Learn from a panel of local speakers and Amish men from 10am-11am (FREE). You will have the rare chance to ask any questions about the Amish way of life! The speakers include David Kline, Publisher of Farming Magazine; Marcus Yoder, Director of the Amish and Mennonite Heritage Center; Marlin Miller, Publisher of Plain Values Magazine; and Ernie Hershberger, Owner of Homestead Furniture.

From 12pm-2pm enjoy a delicious Amish meal ($25) and shop the store to see highlighted products made locally by Amish vendors and demonstrations like natural healing remedies. The panel discussions and the meal will take place outdoors in a tent. Please dress accordingly.

There will be three available tickets. These include a Panel Discussion (FREE), but please reserve a seat; a Meal for $25, which includes a $5 off coupon (no minimum purchase) to Lehman's; and Bread Baking and Gardening taught by Amish Couple for $20, which includes a $5 off coupon (no minimum purchase) to Lehman's. Coupons are one per customer.

August 24, from 9am to 4pm (FREE):

Is your pressure canner safe? Get it tested by the experts! An Ohio State University Extension Office representative will be at Lehman's to test your dial gauge canner. You only need to bring the lid for testing, not the whole canner.

Bring any brand or model of pressure canner or water bath canner in and trade up to the best – the All-American 1930. You will receive $100 off models 921, 925, 930, and 941 or $50 off models 910 and 915 with your trade-in.

August 26, from 9am to 1 pm:

Classic cars from all eras will be featured at Lehman's car show. Awesome cars, swingin' music, and so much more at Lehman's Annual Car Show! Car registration is $10. The event is free to spectators. Dash plaques go to the first 100 cars to register, and gift bags for the first 50.

Love pizza? Have you ever had wood-fired pizza? Yum! Come to Lehman's from 10am to 5pm to try it with Mr. Bill's Wood-Fired Pizza Kitchen. He will even be featuring a delicious dessert pizza - the Lehman's! Don't worry, there are all the delicious classic pizza options as well.

Meet the Artist is from 9:30am to 2pm (FREE). Have you been to Lehman's to see the unbelievable carvings done by Paul Weaver? They are truly worth the trip itself. Every fourth Saturday of the month, Paul will be at the store to answer questions and give some background on these amazing works of art. Pictures just do not do them justice; you need to see them in person!

September 16, is the Fall Festival from 10am to 3pm

Kick off fall with the best of family fun at Lehman's! Enjoy fall festivities and seasonal foods at Lehman's Fall Festival.

Enjoy free activities for the children from 10 am to 3 pm, like face painting and pumpkin decorating, watch fall-themed demonstrations, and indulge in seasonal favorites in Lehman's café. Taste some treats cooking on the grill and register to win a gift basket.

Honeytown is from 10am to 1pm (FREE). This popular local folk band will be performing in the store. Their toe-tapping instrumental and vocal music is always a crowd favorite.

Cow cuddling? Yes, please! From 10am to 2pm ($5 per group photo). Ever see a cute cow and just want to cuddle him? Well, now you can! Meet Hoss; this sweet, beautiful bovine will be at Lehman's to interact with customers. Take a picture, pet, or cuddle Hoss the Cow. He will even have merch for sale!

October 7, enjoy the Outdoor Expo from 10am to 3pm (FREE)

The great outdoors will be celebrated at Lehman's. Welcome to the annual Outdoorsman Expo. Engage with key vendors who will be featuring their practical products and tools. Register for gift baskets, enjoy food samples, and take advantage of special pricing for this one-day event.

You can also watch seasonal demonstrations and learn from the experts about maple syrup, beekeeping, bird watching, cooking over an open fire, making cider from freshly picked apples, and more.

