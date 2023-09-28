LOVE/SICK - A Collection of Darkly Funny One-Act Plays to be Presented at Sinclair Theatre

LOVE/SICK - A Collection of Darkly Funny One-Act Plays to be Presented at Sinclair Theatre

Sinclair Theatre will present LOVE/SICK, Oct. 6-14 in Sinclair's Black Box Theatre on the fourth floor of Building 2 on the downtown Dayton campus. A darker cousin to Almost, Maine, John Cariani's LOVE/SICK is a collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays. Set on a Friday night in an alternate suburban reality, this one-act romp explores the pain and the joy that comes with being in love. Full of imperfect lovers and dreamers, LOVE/SICK is an unromantic comedy for the romantic in everyone, according to Dramatist Play Service. (Adult themes).

Directed by Kimberly Borst, the ensemble includes: Shae Trauthwein, Deangelo Powell, Tracie Puckett-Knight, Kofi Gunter, Ethan Harris, Josiah Callinan, Anna Senyk, Shaun Diggs, and Courtney Collinsworth.

Evening performances are at 7 p.m. with one Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8th. ASL interpreted performances are Oct. 8th and 12th. General admission seating at $10 per ticket. Tuesday Student Madness seats are $5 for students from any school. For more information visit the ticketing site at Click Here. FREE parking in the Sinclair Visitor's lot or student garage. Seating begins 30 minutes before curtain and early arrival is suggested.




