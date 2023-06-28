Hit Show FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 Comes To Lima With An All Local Cast!

This one of a kind theatrical experience features a veritable Who's Who of Lima theatre luminaries.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Photo 2 Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's 22-23 Annual Meeting Touts Season Success Photo 3 Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's 22-23 Annual Meeting Touts Season Success
Hit Show FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 Comes To Lima With An All Local Cast! Photo 4 Hit Show FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 Comes To Lima With An All Local Cast!

Hit Show FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 Comes To Lima With An All Local Cast!

Hit Show FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 Comes To Lima With An All Local Cast!

Tickets are now on sale for Avant Garage's next Dinner Theatre Production - "Fatal Follies of '27!" An Audience Participation Musical Comedy Murder Mystery written and directed by the Award-Winning team of Michael Bouson and Joe Correll.

This one of a kind theatrical experience features a veritable Who's Who of Lima theatre luminaries: Juliana Kelly as Lottie Cassidy, Nick Hribar as Tommy Robbins, Darryl Ball as Mr. Holmes, Drew Kantonen as Dr. Watson, Kristin Lee as Florence Randall, Kedryn Roether as Madeline Cartright, April Simon as Helga The Hungarian, Debbie Briggs as Maureen "ma" Parker, Dale Morgan as Kevin "dogface" Donahue, Nick Long as Rocky Rose, Rosebelle Easthom as Delilah Dandridge, Sm Brown as "rudy" Baxter, Davyon Williamson as Lester "taps" Thompkins, Zach Welly as Rusty "fingers" Mcgee And Charley Cheeseman-armey as Felix "crusty" Freeley.

Set on opening night of The Ohio Theatre Lima November 17, 1927, the "Fatal Follies" audience will attend an elaborate party featuring amazing food, a Vaudeville Show which precedes a Silent Movie that is suddenly interrupted by a shocking Murder that changes everyone's lives on a dime.You'll forget all about the Silent Movie as this hilarious cast of High Breds, Has Beens, Hooligans and Hoofers takes you on a mysterious journey you will never forget! A version of this show was produced in Nashville several years ago and ran for 17 weeks to claim the title of the longest running show in Nashville, an honor it still holds today!

This show is already selling well, so we recommend you get your tickets while you can as it will definitely sell out and you do not want to miss this one! Tickets are available at: Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Dayton

1
Dayton Performing Arts Alliances 22-23 Annual Meeting Touts Season Success Photo
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's 22-23 Annual Meeting Touts Season Success

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) held its 2022-2023 Annual Board of Trustees Meeting in the Community Room of the Dayton Metro Library's Main branch in downtown Dayton on the afternoon of June 15, 2023. Board of Trustees President Ed Tomme and DPAA President & CEO Patrick Nugent presented the report to approximately 55 stakeholders.

2
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Coming To The Victoria Theatre Photo
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Coming To The Victoria Theatre

GFour Productions, winners of 68 Drama Desk and 54 Tony Awards, are proudly bringing the international hit show Menopause The Musical to Dayton and will play the Victoria Theatre on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 3 p.m.

3
Review: AINT TOO PROUD THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Photo
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

What did our critic think of AIN'T TOO PROUD THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Schuster Center For The Performing Arts?

4
Review: INDIGO at Human Race Theatre Company Photo
Review: INDIGO at Human Race Theatre Company

When going into a theatre to see a brand new musical, it is very difficult to know what exactly you are going to get.  Are you going to want to linger and hope there is more, or are you going to be hunting furiously for the exit?  I am happy to say that the world premier INDIGO now playing at the Human Race Theatre Company was the first of the two.  I love theatre but it isn’t often that I leave a show contemplating purchasing tickets for a return visit.  I still haven’t ruled it out.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Dayton SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fatal Follies of '27
The Ohio Theatre Lima (7/13-7/28)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GYPSY
Middletown Lyric Theatre (12/01-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Calendar Girls
Middletown Lyric Theatre (9/08-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You