Hit Show FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 Comes To Lima With An All Local Cast!

Tickets are now on sale for Avant Garage's next Dinner Theatre Production - "Fatal Follies of '27!" An Audience Participation Musical Comedy Murder Mystery written and directed by the Award-Winning team of Michael Bouson and Joe Correll.

This one of a kind theatrical experience features a veritable Who's Who of Lima theatre luminaries: Juliana Kelly as Lottie Cassidy, Nick Hribar as Tommy Robbins, Darryl Ball as Mr. Holmes, Drew Kantonen as Dr. Watson, Kristin Lee as Florence Randall, Kedryn Roether as Madeline Cartright, April Simon as Helga The Hungarian, Debbie Briggs as Maureen "ma" Parker, Dale Morgan as Kevin "dogface" Donahue, Nick Long as Rocky Rose, Rosebelle Easthom as Delilah Dandridge, Sm Brown as "rudy" Baxter, Davyon Williamson as Lester "taps" Thompkins, Zach Welly as Rusty "fingers" Mcgee And Charley Cheeseman-armey as Felix "crusty" Freeley.

Set on opening night of The Ohio Theatre Lima November 17, 1927, the "Fatal Follies" audience will attend an elaborate party featuring amazing food, a Vaudeville Show which precedes a Silent Movie that is suddenly interrupted by a shocking Murder that changes everyone's lives on a dime.You'll forget all about the Silent Movie as this hilarious cast of High Breds, Has Beens, Hooligans and Hoofers takes you on a mysterious journey you will never forget! A version of this show was produced in Nashville several years ago and ran for 17 weeks to claim the title of the longest running show in Nashville, an honor it still holds today!

This show is already selling well, so we recommend you get your tickets while you can as it will definitely sell out and you do not want to miss this one! Tickets are available at: Click Here.