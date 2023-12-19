Drexel Theatre Kicks Off 2024 Programming

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards

Dec. 19, 2023

The historic Drexel Theatre has announced its upcoming lineup for early 2024.

Starting in January, the Drexel will begin a special Tuesday Film Parlor program designed to create a conversation around films with significant artistic and cultural impact. This program will consist of a FREE screening of a selected film followed by a meet-up the next week to discuss the film in an open forum. It's our version of a book club, but with movies and popcorn!

 

“The Tuesday Film Parlor is a concept that came out of the Drexel Community. We've always considered the Drexel to be a cinematic gathering place that encourages discussions. The Parlor will give theatergoers a chance to continue those discussions, watch great films, and meet some new people along the way,” Drexel Theatre Director Jeremy Henthorn said.

 

The initial schedule for Tuesday Film Parlor includes:

  • Dr. Strangelove - 6:30 pm Tuesday, January 23, with discussion at 6:30 pm Tuesday, January 30
  • Malcolm X - 6:30 pm Tuesday, February 20, with discussion at 6:30 pm Tuesday, February 27
  • Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles - 6:30 pm Tuesday, March 19, with discussion at 6:30 pm Tuesday, March 26

“The films we've selected have a depth of theme and cinematic techniques that make them rich with materials for an engaged discussion and we look forward to sharing them with our audience,” Henthorn said.

The Tuesday Film Parlor program is made possible in part by an investment of public funds from the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.

 

Each month, the Drexel's “A Case of the Mondays” will screen a series of films based on a theme or a retrospective of the work of some of the world's best filmmakers and performers. These screenings are all held at 7 pm.

January's “A Case of the Mondays” will feature director Stanley Kubrick: 2001: A Space Odyssey, January 8; The Shining, January 15; Full Metal Jacket, January 22; Eyes Wide Shut, January 29.

In February, the films of director Spike Lee will be featured: Do The Right Thing, February 5; Clockers, February 12; She's Gotta Have It, February 19; Mo' Better Blues, February 26.

Director Sofia Coppola will be featured in March's “A Case of the Mondays”: Lost In Translation, March 4; Somewhere, March 11; The Virgin Suicides, March 18; Marie Antoinette, March 25.

For more information on these series and all Drexel Theatre programming, visit Drexel.net.


