Dayton Live Launches 2023-24 Discovery Series For Students

Learn more about the series lineup here!

Aug. 29, 2023

Dayton Live will offer in-person performing arts field trips for students with the 2023-2024 Discovery Series! More than 1 million students have experienced the wonder of live performance since this series debuted in 1991. In all those years, the belief that arts education is an essential component of every student's academic journey has never wavered.

 

This season is full of exciting opportunities for teachers and students to attend carefully selected shows that enhance Ohio state academic standards throughout multiple subject areas.

  • Pinocchio - The Wooden Boy, October 18-19, 2023, at the PNC Arts Annex at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. both days
  • The Black Violin Experience Tour, October 24, 2023 at the Schuster Center at 11:30 a.m. only
  • Dr. Kaboom And The Wheel Of Science!, October 27, 2023, at the Schuster Center at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
  • It's OK To Be Different – Stories By Todd Parr, November 9, 2023 at the Victoria Theatre at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
  • Mytholomania!, February 9, 2024 at the Victoria Theatre at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
  • Funk Box Experience, February 12-16, 2024 at the PNC Arts Annex at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. each day
  • Cenicienta - A Bilingual Cinderella Story, March 8, 2024 at the Victoria Theatre at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
  • Rainbow Fish, March 18, 2024 at the Victoria Theatre at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
  • DCDC's Body Talk, April 3, 2024 at the Victoria Theatre at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
  • Pete The Cat, April 18, 2024 at the Victoria Theatre at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
  • MOMIX: Alice, April 29, 2024 at the Victoria Theatre at 10:00 a.m. only
  • Mister C Live Vol.3 – When Science Goes Viral, May 2, 2024 at the Victoria Theatre at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

“It's wonderful to have an opportunity to attend an educational performance, and I appreciate that the show accommodates all learning styles- private, public, homeschool, distance, etc.” exclaimed one teacher after attending a Discovery series performance last year.

“We all enjoyed this engaging performance!  There was so much creativity involved, and the kiddos were in awe of the special effects. Many of my students had never experienced theater- or a city setting for that matter. (Several asked if we were in New York City). The theater itself is gorgeous, and my students were in awe of the architecture. One was convinced the box seat was where Lincoln was shot. It was an amazing cultural experience for our rural kids.” Shared another local teacher.

To learn more about Dayton Live's Discovery Series, visit daytonlive.org/discovery



Recommended For You