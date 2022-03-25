BLIPPI THE MUSICAL Announced At The Schuster Center In Dayton

BLIPPI THE MUSICAL is coming to the Schuster Center on June 14, 2022! Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at daytonlive.org/blippi-the-musical or by contacting our Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 or tickets@daytonlive.org.

BLIPPI THE MUSICAL brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children from the ages of 2 to 7 years old across the world have quickly taken a liking to Blippi's charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons! In the live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one of a kind show.

Meet Blippi in one of his very own MACHINES! You and your family will have the opportunity to take your photo with Blippi and one of his favorite machines.

Each adult and child (age 2 and up) in a group must have a Photo Experience ticket in order to attend. The Photo Experience will start shortly after the end of show. Please make sure to bring your camera, as you will want to capture every moment! Admission to the performance is not included in the Photo Experience ticket. This is a separate upgrade that must be purchased in advance. Children age 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Each child, parent or guardian must have a show ticket as well as a Photo Experience ticket to attend. A limited number of Photo Experience tickets are available.

Blippi is a character created by Stevin John. For BLIPPI THE MUSICAL, the character will be played by professional stage performers selected by Stevin John.

BLIPPI THE MUSICAL is best for ages 2-7. All audience members over 2 years old must have a ticket. If children under 2 attend without a ticket, they must sit on a parent's/guardian's lap.