Undermain Theatre Will Present World Premiere of SATURN RETURN by Gracie Gardner

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Undermain Theatre will present the World Premiere of Saturn Return by Gracie Gardner. This new comedy runs April 30 through May 24, 2026.

Saturn Return is the astrological transit that occurs when the planet Saturn returns to the same zodiac sign, degree, and house in a person's birth chart as it was at the time of their birth. Taking its title from this astrological event, Gracie Gardner's new comedy Saturn Return finds four former high school “theatre kids” reuniting at the funeral for another friend from their group. As they reconnect, now at age 27—on the cusp of their Saturn Return, they reveal their own struggles with adulthood as well as their misconceptions and assumptions they had about each other in their youth. They don't really know each other now, did they even know each other then? Gracie Gardner is a recipient of a grant from the Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund for New Work and this World Premiere comedy is also funded in part by the Fund.

Directed by Undermain Theatre Artistic Associate Christina Cranshaw. Cast: Nadia DeWolf (Tori), Carson Wright (Franklyn), Cheyenne Haynes (Mimi), Doak Rapp (Bucket) and Patrick Bynane (Mr. Littman).

Design Team: Scenic Design: Leah Mazur, Lighting Design: steve woods*, Costume Design: Katelyn Jackson, Properties Design: Kaitlin Hatton, Sound Design: Paul Semrad*, Intimacy Director: Shannon Kearns*, Dramaturg: Gwen Mowdy.

Preview Performances are April 30 and May 1, 2026, with Opening Night Saturday, May 2, 2026.