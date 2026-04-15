2026 Brand Associates Dance Series Will Host Four Upcoming Performances

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The Brand Associates Dance Series will present four performances this spring at Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale, CA 91201. This series, curated by acclaimed choreographer, teacher, and producer Jamie Nichols, presents top dance companies from Southern California performing site-specific work in non-traditional performance spaces around Brand Library. The Dance Series is sponsored by the Brand Associates. Performances begin at 6:00 PM.

The full schedule is as follows:

Bipedal Herd – Saturday, April 25, 2026

Celeste Lanuza Dance Theater – Saturday, May 2, 2026

Deborah Rosen and Dancers – Saturday, May 9, 2026

LA Swing Dance Posse (LASDP) – Saturday, May 16, 2026

Bipedal Herd utilizes contemporary dance and site-specific performance installation, creating startling yet beautiful imagery that evokes other worldliness. In Temperature Drop, Bipedal Herd will present tightly choreographed vignettes against structured improvisation, mirroring the tension between order and the inevitable unraveling of time.

Celeste Lanuza Dance Theater is an ensemble of dancers, actors, and musicians who bring interdisciplinary work highlighting the Xicane experience through embodied practice, spoken word, original live music, singing, and instrumentation. This performance premieres We'll Rise, a celebration of diverse works from the company's repertoire.

Deborah Rosen and Dancers explore personal connection through contemporary dance, using reflective movement and somatic practices. The company will present their latest dance, ATZMI (the essence of myself), which unfolds as a physical meditation on identity, honoring the quiet bravery of claiming one's inner voice and standing fully inside it. The company will also present GAIA, an excerpt and solo repertoire of their full-length work, POLLEN.

LA Swing Dance Posse (LADSP) is a non-profit organization with the mission to preserve, promote, perform, and teach vernacular jazz dance, such as Savoy Swing, Charleston, and Lindy Hop, from the 1800s to the present. LASDP will present History of Swing Dancing, highlighting Jazz Dance from the 1920s through the 1950s. Feel the groove, feel the beat, and most of all, move those feet.

The performances are free and open to the public. Seating is limited. An accessible entrance and parking are located on the East side of the building. For more information, contact (818) 548-2051 or Info@BrandLibrary.org.