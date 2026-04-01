UConn Puppet Arts And The Ballard Institute Will Screen the Film PUG'S PLACE

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The UConn Puppet Arts Program and Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will present screenings of Pug's Place by UConn Puppet Arts MFA candidate Jerry Harney on April 17 and April 18 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Pug's Place is a musical puppet film that tells the story of Pug, the host of a children's television show who every day is asked a question, and every day supplies an answer to the viewers at home. However, when Pug is asked the question “Why Do We Exist?” what follows is a journey of music, comedy, and existential dread. Pug struggles to supply his audience with an answer and in the process comes to terms with his own existence and purpose.

The film's runtime is approximately 35 minutes. This film is recommended for ages 12+. Following the screening of the film there will be a brief talkback with creator Jerry Harney, moderated by UConn Puppet Arts Visiting Assistant Professor in Residence Matt Sorensen.

Screenings are free to attend, but seating is limited, so reservations are required. Reserve your free tickets at https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/bimp-0/pugs-place.