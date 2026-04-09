Town Hall Theater Will Present NUNSENSE by Middlebury Community Players

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Middlebury Community Players will present the musical comedy sensation “Nunsense”, by Dan Goggin, at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater April 24 through May 3, 2026.

When 52 sisters are accidentally poisoned by the convent's cook, five of the remaining nuns of the Little Sisters of Hoboken put on a musical revue to raise money for the funerals of four still-unburied sisters. Highlighting their “secret talents” from their pre-convent lives, they sing, dance, and entertain their way through a series of vaudeville-like numbers, often with great comic effect! This show is both a loving look at, and gentle send-up of, nuns, beloved the world over by both Catholics and non-Catholics alike!

The musical is being directed by Peter Kristoph with music direction by Annette Franklin and choreography by Kendra Gratton, who's also serving as assistant director. Dora Greven is stage managing, assisted by Meg Kennedy, and Kush Sharma is producing, mentored by Mary Longey. The cast features local actors Avery Cutroni, Christina Dewar, Michelle Fico, Maggie Gates, and Jillian Torres.

The original production of “Nunsense” opened on December 12, 1985, and ran for 3,672 performances over the next ten years, becoming the second-longest-running Off-Broadway play in history (after “The Fantasticks”). It spawned six sequels and three spinoffs. By the time the show closed, it had become an international phenomenon, having been translated into 26 languages with more than 8,000 productions worldwide. The original production won four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including best Off-Broadway musical, best book and best music.

Performances are April 24, 25, 30 and May 1 and 2, 2026 at 7:30 pm, with Sunday matinees on April 26 and May 3 at 2:00 pm, at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater. Tiered ticket prices:

Friday-Saturday-Sunday: $25, $30, $40

Thursday, April 30: $17 (special discount!), $30, $40

Prices include all fees. To reserve tickets, please visit www.TownHallTheater.org or call the THT box office at 802-382-9222 Monday-Friday 12pm-5pm.

For more information about The Middlebury Community Players, and to see photos of the cast, please visit www.MiddleburyCommunityPlayers.org.

More on Town Hall Theater Recent Articles Town Hall Theater to Host First New England Family Theatre Festival 3/23/2026