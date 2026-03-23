Town Hall Theater to Host First New England Family Theatre Festival

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The first annual New England Family Theatre Festival (NEFTF) brings a vibrant, multidisciplinary celebration of the performing arts to Middlebury this spring. Running from Friday, May 8 through Saturday, May 16, the weeklong festival features a lineup of theatre, music, circus, puppetry, and dance, alongside interactive experiences and community engagement activities designed to spark creativity and connection for audiences of all ages.

Developed by Town Hall Theater, NEFTF is created with families at heart, but it's not just for kids! The festival showcases exceptional talent from across New England and beyond, with programming thoughtfully curated to engage a wide range of ages. A cornerstone of the festival's mission is expanding access to the arts through free school matinees, made possible by generous individual donors and grant support. All shows will also be available to the public through ticketed performances, and free workshops are available with registration.

“This festival is more than a year in the making,” said Lisa Mitchell, THT Executive & Artistic Director. “It was inspired by a grant-funded research trip that sent our team to Edinburgh, Scotland's 30-year-old Imaginate Children's Theatre Festival. Together, we explored what it means to create truly meaningful, high-quality arts experiences for young audiences and families. We've designed this festival to bring that same level of creativity, access, and joy to our community.”

HEADLINING PRODUCTIONS

The festival's headlining productions highlight world-renowned performers and innovative storytelling:

Friday, May 8 6:30-7:30pm | Rothrock Mainstage Theater

Sandglass Theater Presents Feral: A Piece About Women & Wolves (Ages 14+ | 60 minutes)

This striking and imaginative production explores the tension between instinct and societal expectation through the allegorical transformation of a woman into a werewolf. Blending puppetry, movement, and visual storytelling, Feral follows a woman grappling with her “feral condition” as domestic life is disrupted by ancestral voices and dreamlike encounters with wolves. Presented by Sandglass Theater—an internationally acclaimed company that has toured in more than 30 countries since 1982.

Free Shadow Puppet Performance Workshop with Sandglass Theater—Saturday, May 9, 10:00 AM–12:00 PM (Ages 14+ | Max 20 participants) | Rothrock Mainstage Theater

Funded by Vermont Humanities, this hands-on workshop explores shadow puppetry, projection, and sound looping techniques used in the creation of Feral. Space is limited & registration is required.

Mario the Maker Magician —Sunday, May 10 at 2:00 PM (All Ages | 60 minutes)

A globe-trotting performer known for appearances at the Sydney Opera House and The Tonight Show, Mario the Maker Magician (Mario Marchese) delivers a high-energy, all-ages performance blending DIY robotics, comedy, and audience interaction—encouraging creativity, invention, and hands-on exploration.

Free Pre-Show Event: Science Magic! Workshop — Sunday, May 10, 11:30 AM–1:30 PM Center for Learning & Engagement (All Ages)

Led by Carol Buzby in the Seligmann Center for Learning & Engagement, this open-house workshop invites participants to explore the “magic” of light, color, and optical illusions through hands-on activities. Free and open to all (donations appreciated). Registration suggested.

Rothrock Mainstage Theater

Cirque Us: One Man's Trash — Friday, May 15, 6:30–7:45 PM (75 minutes; All Ages)

Grab your garbage bags and get ready to laugh and cheer as this inventive, repurposed circus transforms trash into treasure. One Man's Trash reclaims and reanimates discarded materials to create a one-of-a-kind junkyard adventure filled with daring circus acts, acrobatics, and irreverent humor. Featuring performers from leading companies including Machine de Cirque, Cirque Mechanics, and more, this electrifying ensemble celebrates the power of community, creativity, and teamwork. Visit Cirque Us for more information.

SHOW UP, KIDS! — Saturday, May 16 at 10:00 AM & 2:00 PM (Ages 3–10+ | 45 minutes) Anderson Studio

Hailing from New York City, this long-running, critically acclaimed interactive comedy invites kids and their grownups to help create the show in real time. When the main attraction fails to appear, the audience becomes the star—shaping everything from plot to props in a joyful, fast-paced theatrical experience performed in English and “Spanglish” by Denisse Estefany Mendoza. More details can be found at Show Up, Kids!

ADDITIONAL FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

“now-hOW-HOWL!” by Moira Smiley & Laurel Jenkins — Tuesday, May 12

Family Mixer with Hands-on Activities: 4:30–5:30 PM | Performance: 5:30–6:30 PM | Anderson Studio (All Ages)

A whimsical, genre-defying performance blending music, movement, and imagination, celebrating collaboration and shared creative expression. Learn more about Moira Smiley and Laurel Jenkins.

Town Hall Theater's Young Company Presents Little Women—Thursday, May 14, 5:30 PM (Ages 8+) Anderson Studio

A fresh adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel, following the March sisters as they navigate family, ambition, and identity. Directed by Lindsay Pontius, this timeless story is reimagined with new energy by the next generation of performers. To learn more about the Young Company, visit THT's Young Company.

Maloney Public Plaza (or Rothrock Mainstage Theater in case of rain)

Festival Finale: The Hokum Brothers Concert–A Vaudeville-Style Family Party! Saturday, May 16, 3:00–4:30 PM (All Ages)

Celebrate the festival's grand finale with an all-ages outdoor party featuring The Hokum Brothers, a lively vaudeville-style band blending humor, Americana, and toe-tapping tunes. Sweet treats, surprises, and plenty of fun await.

For tickets and registration, visit townhalltheater.org or call the Town Hall Theater Box Office at 802-382-9222. Accessible pricing available through The Cady Fund by request. Workshops are free with registration. Thank you to THT's Premier Season Sponsor IPJ Real Estate, and the New England Family Theatre Festival's generous sponsors: Cindy & Michael Seligmann; Carolyn & Will Jackson; New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA); Deppman Law; Emilo Real Estate; Sarah & David Kearns; Two Brothers Tavern; American Flatbread; and other anonymous, generous donors.