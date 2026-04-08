Sherman Players Will Perform LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR

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The Sherman Players will launch their Centennial Season on April 10th with Neil Simon's, “Laughter on the 23rd Floor.”

Set in the writers' room of a hit television comedy (think Sid Ceasar &“Your Show of Shows”), we watch as the characters navigate thedemands of audiences, sponsors, network leaders, and Senator Joseph McCarthy. All of this, while competing with each other for the next big laugh.

The cast includes Colin McLoone (Lucas), who serves as Simon's voice, reflecting on his early writing experiences with this talented team. Chris Bird (Milt) brings us the self-deprecating humor of a hack vying for attention among geniuses. Adam Battlestein (Val, Russian emigre) continuously tries to bring order to chaos, while serving as the target for jokes about Communism. Jon Barker (Brian) is chain-smoking and always ready to leave as he aims for the big time in Hollywood. Andrew Blanchard (Kenny) serves up insight into the pressures of stardom and studio heads and its impact on the show. Rebecca Annalise (Carol) competes with the team for laughs, all while wondering how they aren't taking the political climate seriously. Tara Vega (Helen) is a comedic foil, trying to join in the jokes, but missing the timing. Steve Zerilli (Ira) alternates between hypochondria and punchlines as he kibbitzes with Bob Cady (Max) the frenetic and overwrought star of the show. Producer, Missy Alexander, describes the cast as “an energetic and intuitive group, bringing out the depth of the jokes as they one-up each other.”

“Laughter on the 23rd Floor” runs from April 10-26, with half-price preview night April 9 at 8:00 PM. The Sherman Playhouse is located at 5 Rte. 39 North, Sherman, CT 06784