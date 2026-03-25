GUSTER to Perform with Hartford Symphony Orchestra at The Bushnell
Tickets for the unique collaboration go on sale March 27, offering fans a blend of indie rock and orchestral music this fall
By: Stephi Wild Mar. 25, 2026
The Bushnell has announced that Guster makes their Connecticut symphonic debut on November 6 with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. The Boston four-piece is known for enduring songs like “Amsterdam,” “Satellite,” and “Do You Love Me.” This special performance reimagines the band's catalog with full orchestral arrangements.
Guster will perform a limited engagement at The Bushnell on Friday, November 6, at 8:00 PM.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27, at 12:00 PM and can be purchased online, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.
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