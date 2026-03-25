GUSTER to Perform with Hartford Symphony Orchestra at The Bushnell

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Bushnell has announced that Guster makes their Connecticut symphonic debut on November 6 with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. The Boston four-piece is known for enduring songs like “Amsterdam,” “Satellite,” and “Do You Love Me.” This special performance reimagines the band's catalog with full orchestral arrangements.

Guster will perform a limited engagement at The Bushnell on Friday, November 6, at 8:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27, at 12:00 PM and can be purchased online, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.