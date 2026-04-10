COMEDY TONIGHT: AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS Will Come to the Connecticut Repertory Theatre

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Connecticut Repertory Theatre will close out its 76th Anniversary Season with Comedy Tonight: An Evening of One Acts, running April 23 – May 3, 2026 in the Studio Theater on the University of Connecticut campus. Join us as we round out our 2025-2026 season with a pair of hilarious one-act plays. The double bill includes:

THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF NICK DANGER, THIRD EYE

Gumshoe detectives meet spoofing and silly antics in Firesign Theatre's The Further Adventures of Nick Danger, Third Eye. This Nick Danger adventure is a radio play gone haywire, with Firesign satirizing everything from stereotypical film noir characters and plotlines down to the foley soundscape and the on-air radio commercials. Add in some zany physical comedy and you're in for a silly, fun treat. It is no wonder that the Library of Congress calls Firesign Theatre “the Beatles of comedy.”

THE POLYCULE: A COMEDY OF MANNERS

By Jillian Blevins

Fern attends a dinner party to meet her new boyfriend's family–which consists of his wife and the other members of their polyamorous household. An outsider to their world of consensual non-monogamy and its unfamiliar rules and norms, Fern struggles to keep up and to fit in. Written in rhyming verse and inspired by Moliere, The Polycule satirizes the conventions of unconventional relationships. A clever and wickedly satirical play!

The Polycule: A Comedy of Manners is recommended for ages 18 and up.

Comedy Tonight: An Evening of One Acts features scenic design by Tucker Topel, lighting design by Brennan Davies, sound design by Jake Neighbors, Puppet Design by Max Kountz, and Costume Design by Mia Carini (Nick Danger) and Emma Laura Schreiber (The Polycule).