BEETLEJUICE, THE WIZ, and More Set For Shubert Theatre's 2026-2027 Broadway Series

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Shubert Theatre has announced the lineup of shows for the theatre’s 2026-2027 Broadway Series.

The theatre will “Ease On Down The Road” when the Shubert’s 5-Show Broadway Series begins October 1–4, 2026 with THE WIZ, the groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz packed with soul, gospel, rock and 70s funk.

Celebrating 20 years of holiday magic, DR SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL comes to the Shubert November 18–22, 2026 to bring the classic tale to life on stage and kick-off the start of the holiday season.

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most, BEETLEJUICE – based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film – bring this hilarious musical of the Netherworld to New Haven February 26–28, 2027.

Back by (very) popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to the stage April 30–May 2, 2027. The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” Entertainment Weekly says “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

The Broadway Series culminates with the debut of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL June 1–6, 2027. Based on the hit film, the show has broken box office records worldwide.

Current Shubert Broadway Subscribers will receive their renewal mailing shortly. Shubert Subscribers have the opportunity to renew or upgrade their seats by mail, online at Shubert.com or by calling the Shubert Box at 203.562.5666 or stopping by Mondays through Fridays from Noon–6:00pm.

In addition to the Broadway Series, Mr. McDonald also announced the shows that will comprise the Shubert’s Rhythm & Grooves Series: Nrityagram Dance Ensemble performing KHAṄKHAṆĀ: the sound of dancing feet on October 10, 2026, ABT Studio Company on November 7, 2026 and Complexions Contemporary Ballet: Experience LOVE ROCKS on April 10, 2027.

As an added bonus, all Shubert subscribers will also have the opportunity to add Riverdance to their subscription series – the show will be coming to the Shubert Theatre January 22–23 as part of its 30th Anniversary Tour.

Check out the full lineup below!

THE WIZ

October 1–4, 2026 Thursday 7:00pm, Friday 7:00pm Saturday 1:00, Saturday 7:00pm Sunday 2:00pm The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice--this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!

DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

November 18–22, 2026 Wednesday 7:00pm, Thursday 7:00pm, Friday 7:00pm Saturday 1:00pm, Saturday 7:00pm Sunday 11:00am, Sunday 3:30pm Celebrating 20 years of holiday magic, DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is the record-setting Broadway sensation seen by more than 3 million theatergoers across 83 cities and 1,700 performances. Featuring the beloved songs “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” the show brings Dr. Seuss’ classic tale to life on stage. Narrated by Max the Dog, the mean and scheming Grinch—whose heart is “two sizes too small”—plots to steal Christmas from the cheerful Whos, only to discover the true meaning of the holiday season.

BEETLEJUICE

February 26–28, 2027 Friday 7:00pm Saturday 1:00pm, Saturday 7:00pm Sunday 12:00pm, Sunday 5:30pm He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to the Shubert, New Haven. It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

THE BOOK OF MORMON

April 30–May 2, 2027 Friday 7:00pm Saturday 1:00, Saturday 7:00pm Sunday 12:00pm, Sunday 5:30pm It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

June 1–6, 2027 Tuesday 7:00pm, Wednesday 7:00pm, Thursday 7:00pm, Friday 7:00pm Saturday 1:00pm, Saturday 7:00pm Sunday 12:00pm, Sunday 5:30pm Following smash hit runs in London and New York, the WhatsOnStage “Best New Musical” winner is coming to Shubert New Haven. Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is, until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody… HEATHERS THE MUSICAL has broken box office records worldwide. Based on the hit film by Daniel Waters, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe.

Special Subscriber Add-On:

Riverdance

January 22–23, 2027 Friday 7:00pm Saturday 1:00, Saturday 7:00pm Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation. To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.

The Shubert Theatre’s 2026-2027 Rhythm & Grooves Series:

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble

Performing KHAṄKHAṆĀ: the sound of dancing feet October 10, 2026 Saturday 7:00pm The Nrityagram Dance Ensemble is regarded as one of the foremost dance companies of India. Led by Artistic Director Surupa Sen, the Ensemble has achieved worldwide critical acclaim and is devoted to bringing Odissi - one of the oldest dance traditions in the world - to audiences worldwide. Performed as far back as 200 BC as a sacred ritual dedicated to the gods, Odissi speaks of love and union, between human and divine, transporting viewers to enchanting worlds of magic and spirituality.

ABT Studio Company

November 7, 2026 Saturday 7:00pm ABT Studio Company, the junior company of American Ballet Theatre, features rising stars of the ballet world between the ages of 17 and 21. ABT Studio Company prepares these outstanding young dancers, who hail from all over the globe, to enter American Ballet Theatre or other leading ballet companies worldwide. Over 80% of current dancers in American Ballet Theatre are alumni of ABT Studio Company, including most Soloists and Principal Dancers.

Each season, ABT Studio Company commissions emerging and/or established choreographers to create new works on Studio Company dancers, serving as a platform for new choreography. ABT Studio Company engages the broadest possible ballet audience by performing classical, neoclassical and contemporary repertoire in a range of venues around the globe.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Experience LOVE ROCKS April 10, 2027 Saturday 7:00pm Complexions Contemporary Ballet explodes onto the stage bringing 31 seasons of boundary-breaking artistry under visionaries Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson from an Alvin Ailey lineage. Raw athleticism meets sleek precision, where powerful dancers command the stage with fierce grace and technical brilliance that'll leave you breathless. Experience LOVE ROCKS – set to the electric, guitar-driven anthems of Grammy legend Lenny Kravitz. Feel the energy in a vibrant celebration of love, diversity, and everything that makes us human. This is dance that moves through you – radiant, powerful, and utterly unforgettable. Come feel something.