BADGER MEETS FAIRIES Will Be Performed by Margaret Moody Puppets at the Ballard Institute

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As part of its 2026 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will welcome Massachusetts-based Margaret Moody Puppets to perform Badger Meets the Fairies on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Join Margaret Moody for an exciting puppet show based on European fairy lore and Margaret Moody’s expertise in Chinese hand-puppet techniques. In Badger Meets the Fairies, Mr. Badger is thrilled to meet Blossom, a flower fairy, in his garden. He flies away with her to help the fairies build a playground. And then it gets complicated: the fairies won't use cement, and Mr. Badger himself wants to learn to fly. Badger Meets the Fairies is best for ages 4 to 10 and lasts 35-40 minutes. Fairy puppets and sets for their garden were built by visual artist Sandra Pastrana and Margaret Moody. Alison Plante of Berklee School of Music composed original music for the piece, based on Celtic melodies.

How to Get Tickets

Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Downtown Storrs Garage located at 33 Royce Circle.

About Margaret Moody

Arlington, MA-based puppeteer Margaret Moody works with Bu Dai Xi-style Chinese hand puppets and techniques based on her studies with the I Wan Jan Traditional Hand Puppet Troupe in Taiwan. Margaret performs in libraries, schools, theaters and at private events throughout New England. She also enjoys collaborating with Dream Tale Puppets, led by Jacek Zuzanski and Galapagos Puppets, a New Jersey troupe led by Madeleine Beresford. Margaret lives in Arlington, MA and is a studio artist at Arlington Center for the Arts.