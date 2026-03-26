SHADOWBOX LIVE Now Accepting Applications For 2026 Arts Immersion Program

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Shadowbox Live (SBX) is accepting applications for its Arts Immersion Program through April 27. The Arts Immersion program is a FREE two-week intensive that provides students aged 15-21 with masterclasses in vocal, acting, dance, and music performance.

In addition to the artistry masterclass, students enrolled in the program will also participate in a curriculum focused on arts administration, marketing, and professional development, giving participants a comprehensive experience as a working artist. The Arts Immersion experience will conclude with a live showcase performance of a full-length sketch comedy and music production alongside SBX's full-time metaperformers.

More than 300 students have participated in the Arts Immersion Program since it began in 2009, and 25% of Shadowbox's full-time staff have come up through their education programs. Students from any location are encouraged to apply, and a limited amount of housing for out-of-town students over the age of 18 is available.

“The Arts Immersion Program remains one of the most rewarding parts of our year,” said Stacie Boord, Shadowbox CEO and director of education. “Watching students develop their creativity and confidence over the course of two weeks is incredible, and we're excited to welcome the 2026 class.”

ARTS IMMERSION PROGRAM DATES

Initial Application Deadline: Monday, April 27

Audition Videos Due: Monday, May 4

Live Callbacks: Saturday, May 16 from 2-5 p.m.

Masterclasses: Monday, June 16-Friday, June 19 | 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Rehearsals/Tech: Monday, June 22-Friday, June 26 | 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Public Showcase Performance: Friday, June 26 | 7 p.m.

To learn more about Shadowbox Live programming and performances, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.

ABOUT SHADOWBOX LIVE

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 1988, Shadowbox Live is the nation's largest full-time resident theatre ensemble, featuring professionally trained metaperformers. Shadowbox Live produces a diverse body of bold, genre-shifting original work that seeks to challenge audiences through the shared joy of live performing art. Shadowbox Live is generously supported by Greater Columbus Arts Council, Ohio Arts Council, and The Columbus Foundation.