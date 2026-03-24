Geoffrey Nelson Returns to Ohio's Contemporary Theatre in PRIMARY TRUST

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After fifteen years away, founding CATCO Artistic Director Geoffrey Nelson returns to The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio in Primary Trust, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by acclaimed playwright Eboni Booth. Directed by Leda Hoffmann, Producing Artistic Director of The Contemporary, the production runs April 23 through May 10 in Studio Two at the Vern Riffe Center.

Nelson co-founded CATCO, now known as The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio, in 1985 and led the organization for more than 25 years, helping establish the professional Actors' Equity theatre company. After departing in 2010, he continued working as a director, actor and educator, including launching the touring company A Portable Theatre. With Primary Trust, he returns to perform at the company he helped build.

"Returning to the theatre where CATCO began feels like coming home," said Nelson. "This company was built on the idea that powerful stories can bring people together, and Primary Trust is exactly that kind of play. It's a funny, deeply moving, and ultimately inspirational tale about overcoming isolation to find the real human connections we all need so badly."

The play is written by Eboni Booth, one of the most exciting voices in American theatre today. The play won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was named a New York Times Critic's Pick following its Off-Broadway premiere. Since then, productions have appeared across the country, and the play is widely regarded as a new American classic.

The play follows Kenneth, a man with a routine. He spends his days working at the local bookstore and his evenings sipping two-for-one Mai Tais at the tiki bar with his Best Friend Bert. When the bookstore closes, Kenneth's world is turned upside down and he must find the courage to face his biggest fear: change.

Set largely inside a small town neighborhood tiki bar, the play explores how friendship and community can help people navigate profound change. At a time when conversations about loneliness and isolation, particularly among men, are increasing across the country, Primary Trust offers a compassionate look at the ways people find connection and support in unexpected places.

"Primary Trust is a new American classic," said Hoffmann. "It is funny, surprising and deeply moving. The play reminds us how important friendship and community are, especially when life pushes us outside the routines we rely on."

Preview performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., April 23, and 8 p.m., April 24. Opening night is 8 p.m., April 24. The production continues through May 10 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. The play runs 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for patrons 13 and older.

Tickets are $68.55 each, inclusive of fees, and now include reserved seating. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.thecontemporaryohio.org/2025-26/primary-trust/.

The Contemporary also offers flexible ticket options to make live theatre more accessible:

· Pay-What-You-Want (PWYW) tickets are available two hours before showtime on preview nights.

· $20 Student Rush tickets are available with a valid student ID starting two hours before showtime for any performance.

Both ticket types are sold at the box office, 77 S. High St., Fourth Floor, Columbus, and are subject to availability.

Patrons may enter the building from the High Street entrance or through the parking garage accessed from Front Street.