VIDEO: First Look at TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

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Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park has released first look footage of their current production of Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical, the acclaimed musical biography by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, now playing through May 17, 2026 at the Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre.

The production, presented by Ellen and Ray van der Horst, traces the life of one of America's most enduring entertainers - from her humble beginnings in Maysville, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, through her rise to Hollywood stardom, her personal struggles with addiction and depression, and her triumphant comeback. Rosemary Clooney's signature songs are woven throughout the show, spanning a career that topped the charts for nearly five decades.

Mollie Vogt-Welch leads the cast as Rosemary Clooney, with Michael Marotta serving as both director and choreographer. Matthew Umphreys is the music director. The design team includes Tamara L. Honesty (set), Gordon DeVinney (costumes), Amber Whatley (lighting), and Amoirie Perteet (sound).

The production is recommended for teenage and adult audiences and runs approximately 2 hours and 6 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission. Best overall availability runs from April 21 through May 17. Theatergoers looking to attend performances through April 19 are encouraged to call the Box Office at 513-421-3888 for information on special discounts on single seats.

Special events surrounding the production include post-show Art Talks on select dates, an Audio-Described performance on April 14, and a free post-show sing-along, Come On-A My House, on May 2, where a pianist will lead the audience through the Rosemary Clooney songbook.

Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical plays the Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mt. Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202. For tickets and information, visit the Box Office or call 513-421-3888.