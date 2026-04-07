THE ART OF DR. SEUSS Exhibition to go on View at Gallery Veronique in Cincinnati

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The beloved Cat in the Hat and the mischievous Grinch are approaching their 70th birthdays. While the official anniversary lands next year, Gallery Veronique is kicking off the celebration early complete with cake, candles, and an open invitation for the public to rediscover the story that changed children's literature forever, along with the visionary behind it, Theodor Seuss Geisel (aka Dr. Seuss). For the first time ever, The Art of Dr. Seuss has found a permanent home in Cincinnati, marking a major milestone for collectors and fans alike. Gallery Veronique now becomes the only destination in Ohio to experience this celebrated collection year-round.

Opening day will unveil a rare and compelling look behind the curtain, featuring concept art illustrations from The Cat in the Hat and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! alongside selections from Dr. Seuss's famed "Midnight Paintings." These deeply personal works reimagine the iconic Cat in the Hat through a series of unexpected alter egos, a side of the character that remained hidden for decades until the collection was first revealed.

Celebrate the legacy of an artist, who would be 122 years old today, and the enduring magic of his most iconic creations, as it steps into its next chapter nearly 70 years in the making.

For more than 60 years, Dr. Seuss's art has brought to life some of the most imaginative and beloved characters in modern culture. Now, for a limited engagement, fans and collectors alike are invited to explore and acquire rare and estate-authorized works at "The Art of Dr. Seuss", coming to Gallery Veronique, 11364 Montgomery Rd (in The Shops at Harper's Point) from Saturday, April 18th through Saturday, May 2nd.

Presented by the Gallery Veronique, this exclusive exhibition showcases a remarkable collection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection - including illustrations, paintings, and sculptures that reveal Ted "Dr. Seuss" Geisel's creative genius beyond the pages of his books. Visitors will encounter works from his best-known children's classics alongside selections from The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, a whimsical and deeply personal series created by the artist for his own enjoyment.

Among the highlights are Dr. Seuss's surreal and imaginative Midnight Paintings & Concept Illustrations that take you behind the scenes and into the mind of the author and painter. Among the highlights are Dr. Seuss's surreal and imaginative "Unorthodox Taxidermy" sculptures - fantastical three-dimensional creatures with names as peculiar as they are delightful, such as the Two-Horned Drouberhannis and Carbonic Walrus.

Every piece in the exhibition is available for acquisition. Each limited edition has been carefully adapted and reproduced from Geisel's original paintings, drawings, or sculptures and bears an authorized Dr. Seuss Estate signature - making this collection both a rare opportunity and a celebration of an American icon's artistic legacy.