THE 5TH ANNUAL CINCINNATI ONE-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL Announced At Know Theatre of Cincinnati

The CINCINNATI ONE-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL (#1MPF) returns to for its fifth year, in partnership with Know Theatre of Cincinnati. The 5th Annual Cincinnati #1MPF runs three performances only; August 4th, 5th, and 6th at 8pm. All performances are at Know Theatre of Cincinnati (1120 Jackson St) Tickets, priced at $20, are available at knowtheatre.com.

The 5th ANNUAL CINCINNATI ONE-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL will feature brand new one-minute plays by Geoffrey Barnes, Clint Bramkamp, Burgess Byrd, John E. Bromels, Carolyn Guido Clifford, Erin Carr, Liz Coley, Nick Carmine, Roger Collins, Bekka Eaton, A.K. Forbes, Teri Foltz, Serenity Fisher, Ian Forsgren, Brian Griffin, Laura Gossett, Jay Gossett, Landon E. Horton, Tracy Hoida, Alan Jozwiak, Sarah Knott, Jay B. Kalagayan, David J. Loehr, Robert Macke, Ariel Mary Ann, Karson McCall, Kelly Morton, Karen O'Brien, Eric Pfeffinger, Isaiah Reaves, Brant Russell, R. DeAndré Smith, Nathan Singer, Ryan Steffen, Derek Snow, Paul Shortt, Eileen Tull, Chris Wesselman, & Torie Wiggins

Directed by: Burgess Byrd, Justin Baldwin, Ed Cohen, Carolyn Guido Clifford, Gabriella Divincenzo, Laura Gossett, Audrey MacNeil, Karen O'Brien, Derek Snow, & Chris Wesselman. Curated and led by Dominic D'Andrea & Caitlin Wees.

Tickets: $20. Tickets are currently available at knowtheatre.com

THE ONE-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL (#1MPF) is America's largest and longest running grass roots theatre company, founded by Producing Artistic Director, Dominic D'Andrea . #1MPF is a social barometer project, which investigates the zeitgeist of different communities through dialogue, consensus building and a performance of 50-100 short moments generated by each community. #1MPF works in partnership with theatres and/or social organizations sharing playwright, educational or community-specific missions across the country. The aim is to create locally sourced playwright-focused community events, with the goal of promoting the spirit of radical inclusion. #1MPF represents playwrights of different age, gender, race, cultures, and points of career. The work attempts to reflect the theatrical landscape of local artistic communities by creating a dialogue between the collective conscious and the individual voice.

In each city, #1MPF works with partnering organizations to identify programs or initiatives in each community to support with the proceeds from ticket sales. The goal is to find ways give directly back to the artists in each community. Supported programs have ranged from educational programming, youth poetry projects, theatre program in prisons, playwright residencies and memberships, playwrights salaried commissions, community access projects, arts workshops and other social and artistic initiatives.





