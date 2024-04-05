Photos: First Look at THE LIGHT CHASERS at the Know Theatre

Performances run April 5 - 28, 2024.
All new photos have been released for the world premiere of The Light Chasers, by Andrew Hungerford with music and lyrics by Craig Minowa, presented in co-production with University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music's Acting Department. Performances run at the Know Theatre in Cincinnatti from April 5 - 28, 2024.
Leading the cast is an ensemble of young performers from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, all making their Know MainStage debuts: Gabi Adams stars as Nic, with co-stars Staylie Brunner, Nico Graves, Evan Kupersmith, Carson Mehlbauer, Cassandra Reeves, and Lilia Villaflor.
The Light Chasers is based on the album Light Chasers by Minnesota orchestral-indie-folk-rock band Cloud Cult, fronted by Craig Minowa. Cloud Cult eschews recording with conventional labels, instead independently releasing music via their environmentally-conscious record label Earthology Records.
Photo Credit: Dan R. Winters Photography
