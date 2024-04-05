Photos: First Look at THE LIGHT CHASERS at the Know Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



All new photos have been released for the world premiere of The Light Chasers, by Andrew Hungerford with music and lyrics by Craig Minowa, presented in co-production with University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music's Acting Department. Performances run at the Know Theatre in Cincinnatti from April 5 - 28, 2024.

Leading the cast is an ensemble of young performers from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, all making their Know MainStage debuts: Gabi Adams stars as Nic, with co-stars Staylie Brunner, Nico Graves, Evan Kupersmith, Carson Mehlbauer, Cassandra Reeves, and Lilia Villaflor.



The Light Chasers is based on the album Light Chasers by Minnesota orchestral-indie-folk-rock band Cloud Cult, fronted by Craig Minowa. Cloud Cult eschews recording with conventional labels, instead independently releasing music via their environmentally-conscious record label Earthology Records.