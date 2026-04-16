Video: First Look at WINDFALL at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

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Steppenwolf Theatre Company has released first look footage of WINDFALL, the world premiere of a new work by Academy Award-winning ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney, now playing through May 31, 2026 in the Ensemble Theater.

Directed by Awoye Timpo, the lyrical new drama follows a Chicago father who loses his child in a clash with the police and is visited by three strangers who advise him to take the city's cash settlement, relocate, and forget his grief, or remain haunted by memories of the world his child fought to protect. A timely and vital look at the spirit of activism set against the pressures of capitalism, the production reunites ensemble members Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis, and Jon Michael Hill, who previously starred together in Steppenwolf's Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama PURPOSE. Ensemble member Namir Smallwood, arriving direct from his Broadway turn in BUG, also joins the cast. Making their Steppenwolf debuts are Esco Jouléy as Eli and Michael Potts as Henri 'Mr. Mano' Tamaño.

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (scenic design), Qween Jean (costumes), Jason Lynch (lighting), Willow James (sound), and Mahmoud Khan as music director.

WINDFALL contains theatrical haze, gunshot sound effects, and actors in the aisles. For tickets and information, visit steppenwolf.org/windfall or call the box office at (312) 335-1650.