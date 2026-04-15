Theater Wit Extends Midwest Premiere of THE ALLY

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Theater Wit has announced added performances and a two-week extension of its current Midwest premiere of The Ally due to popular demand.

﻿Originally slated to run through May 2, The Ally has now been extended through May 17. The updated performance schedule, including newly-added Saturday matinees, is Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.

﻿Theater Wit is also offering free pre-show discussions before the next two Sunday matinees to explore and add context to the themes of The Ally, and to learn more about engaging in social movements in Chicago. Admission is free with a ticket to the 2 p.m. performance that follows.﻿

“Approaches for Social Change” with Kelly Bencola, Northwestern University

Sunday, April 19, 12:30 p.m.

Bencola will explore different models of social change and create space to reflect on how individual strengths and values can shape your approach to making an impact.

“Organizing for Jewish Safety & Collective Freedom” with artist and activist Eli Newell from IfNotNow

Sunday, April 26, 12:30 p.m.

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﻿Newell presents perspectives on the communal organizing landscape in the Jewish world, exploring grassroots contexts on the proliferation of antisemitic ideology and how we might disrupt its exploitation.

Extension tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 17. Tickets are $18-$44.