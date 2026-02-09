REVELATOR: A TRIBUTE TO TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND To Play Raue Center For The Arts

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

REVELATOR: A Tribute to Tedeschi Trucks Band will be presented at the Raue Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Formed in 2010, Tedeschi Trucks Band is led by Grammy Award winners Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks and is known for blending blues, soul, rock, and gospel influences. REVELATOR recreates that sound in a live tribute format, drawing from material across the band’s catalog.

The tribute features vocalist Sophie Hafer and guitarist Zach Avery, supported by a Chicago-based ensemble. The performance focuses on interpretations of Tedeschi Trucks Band repertoire, presented in a concert setting.

REVELATOR is an independent tribute act and is not affiliated with Tedeschi Trucks Band. All music is performed in celebration of the original artists and songwriters.

Ticketing Information

The performance will take place at Raue Center for the Arts, located at 26 N. Williams Street in Crystal Lake. Tickets start at $39, with RaueNOW member pricing available. Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org, by phone at 815-356-9212, or in person at the Raue Center box office. Fees apply.