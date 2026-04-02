Photos & Video: MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM at The Goodman
The production has added six performances through May 3.
The Goodman’s Centennial Season revival of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom—helmed by Director Chuck Smith, together with Associate and Music director Harry J. Lennix—adds six performances through May 3 due to popular demand. Get a first look at photos and videos here!
It’s 1927 Chicago, and Ma Rainey (E. Faye Butler), “The Mother of the Blues,” takes her time getting ready to record. Tensions and temperatures rise as the musicians recount tales of rage, joy, betrayal and faith in astonishing stories and a heart-stopping climax.
The production features set by Linda Buchanan and 1920s-era costumes by Evelyn Danner.
Photo credit: Justin Barbin
E. Faye Butler, A'Jaleel McGhee
Tiffany Renee Johnson, Jabari Khaliq, Cedric Young, Kelvin Roston Jr., David Alan Anderson, E. Faye Butler, Matt DeCaro (above), Al'Jaleel McGhee.
Jabari Khaliq, E. Faye Butler, Kelvin Roston Jr.
Tiffany Renee Johnson, E. Faye Butler, Cedric Young, Kelvin Roston Jr.
Al'Jaleel McGhee, David Alan Anderson, Cedric Young, Kelvin Roston Jr.
Cedric Young, Al'Jaleel McGhee
Marc Grapey, E. Faye Butler, Jabari Khaliq
Jabari Khaliq, Al'Jaleel McGhee, Cedric Young, Matt DeCaro, Kelvin Roston Jr.
Videos