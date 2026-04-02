Photos & Video: MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM at The Goodman

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The Goodman’s Centennial Season revival of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom—helmed by Director Chuck Smith, together with Associate and Music director Harry J. Lennix—adds six performances through May 3 due to popular demand. Get a first look at photos and videos here!

It’s 1927 Chicago, and Ma Rainey (E. Faye Butler), “The Mother of the Blues,” takes her time getting ready to record. Tensions and temperatures rise as the musicians recount tales of rage, joy, betrayal and faith in astonishing stories and a heart-stopping climax.

The production features set by Linda Buchanan and 1920s-era costumes by Evelyn Danner.

Photo credit: Justin Barbin