Photos: First Look at MAYBE TOMORROW at Wild Door Theater

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Wild Door Theater is presenting the Midwest premiere of Maybe Tomorrow, a new play by Max Mondi and directed by Andrew Gallant, now playing through May 24, in Studio B at The Athenaeum Center. The performance schedule is Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. The running time is 85 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $25–$39.

Inspired by a true story, the play plunges audiences into the increasingly fractured world of Gail and Ben, where a cough in the bathroom may signal something far more sinister and the boundaries between reality and imagination begin to dissolve. Reuniting Mondi and Gallant, who first collaborated while on faculty together at Dean College in Massachusetts, Maybe Tomorrow is a gripping, meta-theatrical puzzle that explores marriage, perception and the unnerving human need to be seen.

Blending psychological suspense with sharp, offbeat humor, Maybe Tomorrow invites audiences into an intimate theatrical experience where nothing is quite as it seems. As Gail searches for comfort amid a growing sense of unease, and Ben struggles to maintain control, the play spirals into a haunting exploration of doubt, intimacy and the stories we tell ourselves to feel safe. With its inventive structure and shifting realities, Mondi’s script keeps audiences questioning what is real, what is imagined and what lies somewhere in between.

Photo credit: Joe Mazza/brave lux



Isabella Isherwood

Isabella Isherwood

Isabella Isherwood

Isabella Isherwood

Isabella Isherwood

Isabella Isherwood

Isabella Isherwood

Isabella Isherwood

Isabella Isherwood

Isabella Isherwood

Isabella Isherwood