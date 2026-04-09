Filament Theatre Unveils Cast of FAREWELL OPPORTUNITY World Premiere

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Filament Theatre has announced the cast of the world premiere of Farewell Opportunity, written by Chicago playwright Georgette Kelly and directed by Raquel Torre.

The production was commissioned by the company in 2019 and was previously a finalist for the John F. Kennedy Center’s New Visions/New Voices workshop and festival supporting new work for young audiences. Performances will take place at Filament Theatre in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood.

Filament Theatre has announced the cast of the world premiere of Farewell Opportunity, which will begin previews on April 25 and officially run from May 2 through May 17. Written by Georgette Kelly and directed by Raquel Torre, the cast will include Veronique Le as Tara, Takeisha Monet as Dr. Silva, Osiris Gabriel Mundo as Opportunity, Emily Zhang as Halley, Arielle Conrad as understudy, and Miranda “MT” Taylor as understudy.

The play follows a mission to Mars, using poetic language and magical realism to explore themes of mortality, impermanence, and connection. The story asks young audiences to consider how to move forward when faced with uncertainty and loss.

“This production is about creating space (in outer space) to talk about mortality and completion with younger audiences,” said director Raquel Torre. “From my first reading of Farewell Opportunity, I was struck by its honesty, poetry, and joy. My favorite niche in theatre making is tackling tough topics through joyful language, which this play truly exemplifies!”

Ticket Information

Farewell Opportunity will be performed Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Performances begin April 25, with the official run May 2 through May 17 at Filament Theatre in Portage Park. The production is recommended for ages 5 and up, with school and group pricing available. Tickets are available at www.filamenttheatre.org, and inquiries for school field trips or group buyouts can be directed to boxoffice@filamenttheatre.org.