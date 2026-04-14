29-Member Cast Set for LEOPOLDSTADT at Writers Theatre

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Writers Theatre will conclude its 2025/26 Season with Leopoldstadt, written by the late, celebrated playwright Tom Stoppard, directed by Carey Perloff. Leopoldstadt is the largest production in Writers Theatre’s history and includes a remarkable 29-member ensemble of Chicago actors and script revisions made by Stoppard and Perloff expressly for the Writers Theatre production. Tickets are now on sale.

The all-Chicago cast includes many performers new to the Writers stage, including Steppenwolf ensemble member Ian Barford and Lookingglass ensemble member Joey Slotnik.

Leopoldstadt marks the return to Writers Theatre for Sean Fortunato (The Real Thing, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, The Diary of Anne Frank, Hedda Gabler, among others), Jessie Fisher (Every Brilliant Thing), Kate Fry (Arcadia, Hedda Gabler, Oh Coward, Marjorie Prime, among others), Erik Hellman (Translations, Marjorie Prime, Smart People), Andrew Mueller (Translations, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Barbara Roberston (The Detective’s Wife), and Sarah Coakley Price (Eurydice) and Emma Rosenthal (The Diary of Anne Frank).

The full cast is: Justin Albinder (Zac/Nathan), Ian Barford (Hermann), Ella Bopari (Young Sally/Mimi), Levi Charnay (Young Jacob/Heini), Hanna Dworkin (Poldi/Older Hanna, Understudy Emilia/Eva), Jessie Fisher (Hilde/Rosa), Sean Fortunato (Ernst), Kate Fry (Gretl), Sam Bell-Gurwitz (Jacob/Leo), Erik Hellman (Fritz/Percy), Asha Dale Hopman (Young Rosa/Bella), Rachel Jones (Ensemble, Understudy Jana/Sally & Wilma), Theo Clark Leber (Young Jacob/Heini). Morgan Medina (Young Rosa/Bella), Andrew Mueller (Otto/Civilian, Understudy Fritz/Percy & Ernst), Grainne Ortlieb (Jana/Sally, Understudy Hanna/Hermine), Sarah Coakley Price (Wilma, Understudy Eva/Nellie), Barbara Robertson (Emilia/Older Eva), Adeline Rosenthal (Young Sally/Mimi), Emma Rosenthal (Eva/Nellie, Understudy Hilda/Rosa), Sebastian Rus (Pauli/Young Leo), Caleb Scherr (Pauli/Young Leo), Joey Slotnick (Ludwig) and Brenann Stacker (Hanna/Hermine). The understudies are: Ani Cohen, Jack Doherty, Ian Geers, Göran Norquist and Rebekah Ward.

Under the direction of Carey Perloff, a frequent collaborator and dear friend of Stoppard’s, this new production features script revisions the two made expressly for Writers Theatre. The Tony Award-winning work is the final play from one of our era’s greatest playwrights. A Jewish family braves the darkest and most consequential chapters of the 20th century in this epic masterpiece from the late Tom Stoppard.