WOULD I LIE TO YOU? to Play Free Performances at The Arboretum at Penn State

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Firefly Rep, the professional summer theater company within Penn State Centre Stage, returns for its second season in partnership with the Arboretum at Penn State. Centre Stage is part of the School of Theatre in the College of Arts and Architecture.

Running June 24–28, “Would I Lie to You?” is an energetic evening of scenes and original songs featuring Shakespeare's most notorious fibbers and unscrupulous schemers.

After a well-received inaugural season, Firefly Rep continues momentum in its mission to help bring quality, professional summer theater to the State College community and surrounding areas. Through Firefly Rep, the Penn State School of Theatre provides opportunities for seasoned theater artists and select School of Theatre students to offer the community a unique cultural experience.

The Arboretum and Firefly Rep work hand-in-hand throughout the year to bring this special offering to fruition in a natural environment.

This 2026 production, “Would I Lie to You,” is a collection of scenes highlighting some of Shakespeare's most outrageous liars, schemers and deceivers, often to hilarious effect. From ridiculous disguises to villainous plots, this show is appropriate for audiences of all ages.

﻿Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. June 24-28 at the Overlook Pavilion at the Arboretum at Penn State. There are no tickets required and seating is available on a first come, first served basis. Donations are kindly accepted.

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