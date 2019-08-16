Carter Calvert Performs One-Woman Show at Bucks County Playhouse

Carter Calvert, the Broadway actress-singer who is currently wowing audiences at Bucks County Playhouse as the iconic country music legend in "Always .. Patsy Cline," will present her one-woman show, "Viva La Diva" at the historic playhouse on Wednesday, September 4 at 7:30 pm.

In her act, "Viva La Diva," Calvert floats effortlessly between Broadway, Pop, Jazz, and Country. Her hilarious yet heartfelt take on "making it in the biz" and the Divas that inspired her along the way will delight audiences of all ages.

Calvert is best known for originating her role in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical "It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues" alongside Grammy winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter. The New York Times wrote, "Carter Calvert effervesces: her voice echoes chimes in the night" and "Her smoldering grip on 'Fever' is positively dangerous." She is featured on the cast recording and starred in the show's national tour. Other tours include the title role in "Always...Patsy Cline" opposite Sally Struthers, the featured role of 'Grizabella' in the Broadway National touring company of "Cats," the European tour of "Smokey Joe's Café," and an international tour of Neil Berg's "100 Years of Broadway."

She's received raves for her Off-Broadway work in "Forbidden Broadway: Comes Out Swinging" and appeared in "The Thing About Men" opposite Tony nominee Marc Kudisch. She has originated World Premiere roles in the musicals "Forbidden Vegas," "Sparkley Clean Funeral Singers" and the "Great American Trailer Park Musical." Her regional credits include "It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues" at Denver Center Theatre Company, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Crossroads Theatre Company, New Victory Theatre, San Diego Repertory Theater; "Annie Get Your Gun" (Title Role), "Evita" (Title Role) at Algonquin Arts, "Sunday in the Park with George" at Arena Stage, "Unsung Cole (And Classics Too)" and "A Grand Night for Singing" at Cleveland Playhouse; "Honky Tonk Angels" at Cincinnati Playhouse at the Park; "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" at Theatre By The Sea; "Kiss Me Kate" at Theatre Under The Stars; and "Pump Boys and Dinettes" in Branson, Missouri. Calvert has opened for iconic performers including Liza Minnelli, Marilyn McCoo, Chubby Checker and The Temptations. Her television credits include "The David Letterman Show," "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," and "The Today Show."

Calvert is an accomplished actress, as well as a popular voice-over artist. She's been featured in numerous national television and radio commercials. While still in high school, Downbeat Magazine named Calvert "Best Female Jazz Vocalist" and Starsong Records hailed her as "Best Female Vocalist of the Year." Ms. Calvert has been touring the globe as a headliner on the prestigious Crystal Cruise line as well as a headliner in clubs and theaters across the country with her solo shows, "Viva La Diva," "Natural Woman: A Carole King Celebration" and "Walkin' After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline."

As a recording artist, Carter Calvert and the Roger Cohen Trio debuted at number 13 on the CMJ jazz charts (beating out Paul McCartney!). Her CD "It's A Man's World" is climbing the charts, receiving rave reviews and extensive radio play.

Tickets for "Viva La Diva" start at $40. They are available at the Playhouse's website at www.BucksCountyPlayhouse.org, at the New Hope Visitors Center or by calling the Box Office at 215.862.2121.

Carter Calvert continues to appear in "Always ... Patsy Cline" with co-star Sally Struthers at Bucks County Playhouse through September 7. Tickets to Always ... Patsy Cline vary in price by performance and are available at the Playhouse's website at www.BucksCountyPlayhouse.org, at the New Hope Visitors Center or by calling the Box Office at 215-862-2121.





