Bucks County Cultural Institutions to Celebrate Oscar Hammerstein II This July

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Four of Bucks County's leading cultural institutions have joined forces for the first time to create “Oscar, James and Pearl: Exploring the Legacy of South Pacific,” a monthlong celebration of the life, legacy and enduring Bucks County connections of legendary lyricist and librettist Oscar Hammerstein II and his peers, Pearl S. Buck and James A. Michener. The collaboration brings together Bucks County Playhouse, the Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center, the Michener Art Museum and the Pearl S. Buck House in a coordinated effort to celebrate Hammerstein's artistic achievements, humanitarian values and enduring Bucks County legacy, while exploring the connections among some of the region's most influential cultural figures and non-profit organizations.

The initiative marks the first coordinated marketing and programming partnership among all four institutions, creating a countywide cultural experience built around a shared historical figure and theme.

Inspired by Hammerstein's July birthday and Bucks County Playhouse's production of “Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific,” running through July 26, the initiative will feature free public programs, special events and a new passport designed to encourage audiences to experience the county's rich artistic and historical resources. While the participating organizations have supported one another's work over the years, this marks the first time all four institutions have coordinated programming, marketing and audience engagement around a single shared initiative.

"The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center is delighted to collaborate for the first time with our esteemed cultural partners to honor the enduring legacy of Oscar Hammerstein II," said Christine Junker, on behalf the Hammerstein Museum Board. "As stewards of Highland Farm, where Oscar lived and wrote, we are committed to preserving his story and sharing the values that defined both his work and his life - optimism, empathy, storytelling and collaboration. This partnership provides a wonderful opportunity to bring his impact on musical theatre and his enduring influence on American culture to a wider audience throughout Bucks County."

"At Bucks County Playhouse, we are proud to celebrate Oscar Hammerstein II — a legendary theater artist that changed the course of musical theater and remains an important part of Bucks County's cultural history," said Nicole Hackmann, Executive Director of Bucks County Playhouse. "This collaboration gives audiences an opportunity to experience South Pacific not only as a beloved Broadway musical, but also as a gateway to exploring the life, work, and Bucks County legacy of its celebrated lyricist and librettist. We are thrilled to join with our cultural partners to create an experience that extends far beyond the walls of any one institution."

Hammerstein lived at Highland Farm in Doylestown from 1940 until his death in 1960. During those years, he wrote many of the works that transformed the American musical, including “South Pacific”, “The King and I” and “The Sound of Music.” His legacy continues to resonate throughout the region and across the American theater landscape.

The collaboration also highlights the interconnected histories of the participating institutions. The Michener Art Museum is named for James A. Michener, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning “Tales of the South Pacific” served as the source material for Rodgers & Hammerstein's landmark musical. Pearl S. Buck and Oscar Hammerstein II were contemporaries, friends and advocates for many of the same humanitarian causes, sharing a commitment to international understanding, cultural exchange and social justice. Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theater Education Center is focused on the preservation of Oscar's Doylestown Home, Highland Farm, and his extraordinary legacy. Musical performances at the events are underwritten by Barabra Donnelly Bentivoglio.

Throughout July, each participating organization will host a public program examining a different aspect of Hammerstein's life, work and influence.

The series begins Wednesday, July 1, at 4:45 p.m. at Bucks County Playhouse with a post-performance Spotlight Series presentation, “Oscar Hammerstein: The Journey of Highland Farm,” presented by Julie Flack of the Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center. The talk will explore Hammerstein's life, creative legacy, humanitarian spirit and years spent in Bucks County.

On Wednesday, July 8, at noon, the Michener Art Museum will present “Hirschfeld Draws Rodgers & Hammerstein,” featuring David Leopold of the Al Hirschfeld Foundation. The presentation will explore Al Hirschfeld's iconic drawings of Rodgers & Hammerstein, “South Pacific” and the Broadway artists whose work helped define American musical theater, including rare images from the original Broadway production and subsequent revivals.

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center will host a special musical evening Wednesday, July 15, at 7 p.m., featuring vocalist Nathaniel Hackmann, who has headlined acclaimed recordings of Rodgers & Hammerstein classics for Chandos Records, celebrating Hammerstein's work and legacy.

The month concludes Wednesday, July 29, at 5 p.m. at the Pearl S. Buck House with “Taking Action Through Storytelling: Pearl S. Buck and Oscar Hammerstein.” The program will explore how two of Bucks County's most influential cultural figures used storytelling, literature and the arts to promote understanding, compassion and social change.

All “July with Oscar” programs are offered free of charge and are open to the public. The public may register for individual or all events. Advance registration is required and may be completed through BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

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