Caramoor Expands Community and Family Programming for 2026 Summer Season

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Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts – a vibrant cultural destination nestled on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY – is expanding its slate of community and family programming as part of its 2026 Summer Season of over thirty performances between June 20 and August 2. The augmented programming gives visitors more ways to experience Caramoor's unique setting in addition to its world-class concerts. Caramoor, once the estate of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, is one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performance, cultural engagement, and exploration. The Summer Season immerses the entire estate in music, with concerts happening in five distinct settings – the Venetian Theater, Spanish Courtyard, Friends Field, Sunken Garden, and the Music Room.

Highlights of Caramoor community and family programming this summer include Inside Lucie's Wardrobe, a Rosen House Focus Tour offering a rare look at Lucie Rosen's incredible fashions; the return of Dancing at Dusk, Caramoor's concert series for young listeners; the immersive outdoor world premiere of GRAMMY-nominated composer Christopher Cerrone's new work for Sandbox Percussion co-commissioned by Caramoor and featuring the Young People's Chorus of New York City; Dance for PD presented with Mark Morris Dance Group, an interactive, research-backed class appropriate for anyone with Parkinson's Disease; Sunset Yoga in the Sunken Garden; Afternoon Teas; Music and Meditation in the Garden, and much more.

Caramoor President and CEO Gillian Fox says, “These programs reflect our commitment to expanding how audiences experience this remarkable destination, inviting them to engage not only through world-class performances but also through nature, history, creativity, and community.”

2026 Rosen House Focus Tour & Related Conversations at Caramoor

Every Friday and Saturday, various times; through September 5, 2026

Rosen House

Every Friday and Saturday through September 5, Caramoor offers the 2026 Rosen House Focus Tour: Inside Lucie's Wardrobe, inviting visitors to discover Lucie Rosen's fashions through a curated, docent-led experience. For the first time in over thirty years, Lucie's unique fashions will be displayed in the Rosen House, enlivened by photos and new research. The garments Lucie treasured and saved, from the shimmering silks of the 1930s to the bold colors of the 1960s, together with her fancy dress costume based upon Sandro Botticelli's Primavera and her joyful approach to dressing, provide the inspiration for a lively and fascinating tour. Guests will step into the Mediterranean-style villa that Walter and Lucie Rosen created as a home filled with music, art, and extraordinary collections. Docents will share the stories behind the Rosens' carefully assembled treasures and share new discoveries about the fascinating characters that helped shape Lucie's signature style. The tour lasts approximately 45 minutes.

Related Events:

Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 5:30pm

Music Room at Rosen House

Free and Open to the Public

Join Jessa Krick, Caramoor's Director of Interpretation, Collection, and Archives, for a free talk exploring nearly two years of research into Lucie Rosen's clothing and accessories. Hear how the 2026 Focus Tour came together, what intense study of the garments and archives revealed, what didn't make the cut, and the true identity of Lucie's favorite dressmaker.

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 6:00pm

Music Room at Rosen House

Flower historian Jill Brooke, author of The Genius of Flowers: What Life's Most Beautiful Creations Can Teach Us, will share fascinating ways that music and fashion – both integral to Caramoor – have been used by famous designers and musicians to tell universal stories of love and family and create lasting connections. Lucie Rosen, whose unique style is on display in this summer's Inside Lucie's Wardrobe Focus Tour, was also inspired by nature. Particularly striking is her Flora costume, covered in flowers and inspired by Botticelli's Primavera. Brooke will reveal some of the hidden meanings and secrets behind Botticelli's masterpiece. The evening begins with a chance to view dresses and accessories from Inside Lucie's Wardrobe in the West Corridor and Music Room, followed by this inspiring talk.

Conversations at Caramoor: Spotlight on Lucie's Jewelry

Thursday, September 3, 2026 at 7:00pm

Music Room at Rosen House

From Caramoor's archives (and from a recent sale of her ruby necklace), we know Lucie Rosen had an impressive and varied jewelry collection, as unique as her clothing choices. Beth Carver Wees, Curator Emerita of the American Wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and co-author of Marcus & Company: Three Generations of New York Jewelers, will place Lucie's jewelry into historic context and speak about the well-known Manhattan jewelers of the Rosens' era.

Immersive Outdoor World Premiere

Sunday, July 19, 2026 at 4:00pm

Sunken Garden

Free and Open to the Public

In this immersive outdoor premiere, co-commissioned by Caramoor, GRAMMY Award-winning composer Christopher Cerrone traces how people and things change — slowly, with determination and joy. The work begins with a processional: Sandbox Percussion and the Young People's Chorus of New York City move through the Sunken Garden, weaving among the audience before finding their places. From there, the piece unfolds as a gradual revelation — the choristers sing alongside the percussionists, at times lending their voices to guide and shape the music, as a single phrase slowly comes into focus: the only way is through. Inspired by the first year of Cerrone's son's life, the work reaches beyond autobiography toward something more universal — the experience of having come through something hard, and the recognition that this is simply how we move forward. Throughout, the audience is free to move through the Sunken Garden. There will be a pre-concert conversation with Christopher Cerrone and Sandbox Percussion at 3:00pm.

Great for Families

Wednesdays at 5:30pm; July 8, July 15, July 22, 2026

Friends Field

Dancing at Dusk, interactive concerts for young listeners, returns to Caramoor for three Wednesday concerts in July. Bring your own picnic, pre-order one crafted by GE Brown, or enjoy a fresh pie made on the spot by Pizza Girls. Or, start your evening with a pre-concert family-friendly cooking class and prepare your own meal inspired by the music, presented by Feeding Young Foodies (listed below).

July 8 – WindSync Plays Peter and the Wolf

WindSync brings Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf to life as a playful, participatory musical adventure. Families and young listeners are invited to experience a timeless story in Friends Field's beautiful and spacious setting.

July 15 – Flor Bromley's Fiesta Global

Flor Bromley lights up Dancing at Dusk with a vibrant, interactive program that weaves together Latin American rhythms, bilingual storytelling, and family-focused fun. Expect an uplifting community dance party filled with color, rhythm, and joyful energy.

July 22 – Hopalong Andrew

Hopalong Andrew brings his high-spirited “urban cowboy” music to Dancing at Dusk, turning Caramoor's Friends Field into a joyful, family-friendly hoedown. With playful Western-themed songs, call-and-response games, and plenty of chances to move, he delights kids and grownups alike.

Wednesdays at 4:30pm; July 8, July 15, July 22, 2026

Summer Dining Room

Come to Caramoor for a series of hands-on culinary classes designed for children, where they make dishes from scratch and enjoy what they create. Kids and their parents will create a dish themed to the evening's Dancing at Dusk performance and get to enjoy it during the show! Feeding Young Foodies believes that it's never too early to introduce children to a sophisticated and diverse flavor profile. They feel about food the way we do about music – it's all about creating an experience that brings families closer together. Please Note: All Parents/Guardians must complete and submit a waiver before the class.

July 8 – Pelmeni Making and mini-cake decorating

July 15 – Mexican Cuisine

July 22 – Taco Making & Mocktails

Sunday, July 19 and Friday, July 31, 2026 at 1:00pm

Music Room at Rosen House

Inspired by founder Lucie Rosen's love of the English tea tradition, this special event invites families to experience the charm of tea service in the elegant Music Room. Enjoy an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones with créme fraiche and preserves, and an array of sweet treats, served alongside a selection of fragrant teas and hot chocolate for the little ones. Each child will also receive a Caramoor Activity Book, filled with fun and creative ways to explore the Music Room! So bring your teddy bear, doll, or favorite plush companion to share in conversation, laughter, and imagination at a memorable tea party in one of Westchester's most special settings.

Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 1:00pm (Festival runs from 12:30pm to 7:00pm)

Caramoor Grounds

Kate and Jake Goldbas explore the building blocks of music - rhythm, melody, tempo and dynamics - in this interactive performance. Through shared music making experiences families will explore how these elements help tell the story and bring Kate's debut songbook I Wish That I Could Be A Whale to Life!

Teas & More

Most Fridays and Sundays at 1:00pm; June 26 to August 2, 2026

Music Room at Rosen House

Afternoon Tea was one of the English traditions Lucie Rosen, founder of Caramoor, enjoyed during her time living in England in the early 1910s. She kept up the practice of inviting friends and guests to tea for many years, using the time for conversation and for planning concerts and other social events. Tea is served in the Music Room, a unique opportunity for you to relax with friends and family in a breathtaking historic setting, featuring a large portrait of Lucie herself. The service includes a variety of tea sandwiches, scones with créme fraiche and preserves, delicious desserts, and a selection of fragrant teas. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy free menus are available. A waiting list is available for dates that have sold out.

Cheese Pairing Classes

Thursdays at 5:00pm; July 9, 23, 30, 2026

Summer Dining Room at the Rosen House

Come to Caramoor's stunning historic Summer Dining Room at the Rosen House for an unforgettable evening of cheese, drinks, and good company. In partnership with Second Mouse Cheese Shop, passionate cheese expert Ivy Ronquillo will guide attendees through a delicious journey of artisanal cheeses and their perfect pairings with beer. Come mingle with fellow music lovers, sip, taste, and leave with a whole new appreciation for what's in your glass and on your plate. Following each cheese pairing class, stay for that evening's concert. Tickets for the concerts must be purchased separately.

July 9 – Beer and Cheese before Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca

July 23 – Wine and Cheese before Yuja Wang & People of Earth

July 30 – Whiskey and Cheese before Mark Morris Dance Group

Nature & Wellness

Tuesdays at 6:30pm; through July 28, 2026

Sunken Garden

Unwind and restore in the serene setting of Caramoor's Sunken Garden with a special yoga series designed to nurture both body and mind. Each session offers a gentle, mindful practice led by an experienced instructor, with an emphasis on breath, alignment, and presence. The atmosphere of the Sunken Garden offers a uniquely calming environment, inviting participants to slow down and reconnect. This series will occur throughout the summer and is open to all levels. Whether you are new to yoga or returning to your mat, these sessions provide a peaceful way to begin or end your day while experiencing Caramoor from a new perspective. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing. In the event of inclement weather, this series will take place in a covered or indoor space.

Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 9:00am

The Italian Pavilion and Butterfly Garden

Explore architectural drawing in watercolor and pen as you capture the elegant lines of the Rosen House and the dramatic Tapestry Hedge. The instructor, Kristen Lowe, will offer a mini demo on drawing buildings and structures, then circulate to assist as you work at your own pace. Recommended for ages 14 and up; teens are welcome with a parent or guardian. Watercolors and charcoal provided, or feel free to bring supplies from home if you prefer.

Saturdays at 11:00am; July 11, July 18, and August 1, 2026

Sunken Garden

Caramoor continues its Music and Meditation in the Garden, a series of three Saturday morning gatherings for deep listening in the tranquil Sunken Garden. Each event begins with a short meditation led by Jennifer Llewellyn of Katonah's Majestic Hudson. Fresh coffee, tea, and treats are available for purchase before or after the concert.

July 11 – Flutist Adam W. Sadberry and Bassoonist Alexander Davis

July 18 – Guitarist Kyle Sanna and Violinist Dana Lyn

August 1 – Harpist Emily Levin and Violinist Julia Choi

Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11:00am

The Sunken Garden

The Sunken Garden teems with butterflies and other pollinators when its native plants are in peak summer bloom. Planted intentionally with local flora, the garden was designed to attract and sustain the native species that call this region home, creating a living ecosystem where butterflies, bees, and other pollinators can truly thrive.

This summer, Caramoor is proud to partner with Greenwich Audubon to bring these wings and wildflowers to life through guided walks of the garden. Guide Ryan MacLean, Senior Coordinator of Public Programs at Greenwich Audubon, brings a wealth of knowledge about local butterflies, birds, and their migration patterns and habits to every walk. A musician as well as a naturalist, Ryan has a remarkable gift for hearing and mimicking birdsong. Keep your ears perked as he leads you through the garden, and don't be surprised if he stops to point out a warbler passing through on its way north, or names a butterfly you've walked past a hundred times without ever truly seeing. This program is free for children under 12.

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 12:00pm

Diane Moss Education Center

Come explore movement and music in ways that are enjoyable, stimulating and creative. Based on the award-winning Dance for PD method, this interactive, research-backed class is appropriate for anyone with PD, at all levels of ability and mobility. No dance experience is required. You'll explore elements of modern dance, ballet, creative movement, jazz, and social dancing in a non-pressured, social environment in which music energizes, enriches and empowers. Classes modeled after Dance for PD are available in more than 500 communities in 30 countries around the world. This class is open to anyone living with Parkinson's and their families, friends and care partners. The workshop will be led by David Leventhal, Program Director and Founding Teacher of Dance for PD. This program is presented in collaboration with Mark Morris Dance Group in advance of their performance at Caramoor on July 30. Tickets are free, but advance registration is required.

Sonic Innovations

Sonic Innovations is Caramoor's seasonal (June through October) exhibition of sound art, which uses the historic grounds as the site for multiple works and grew out of the 2014 site-specific commissioning initiative In the Garden of Sonic Delights. Each artist has drawn inspiration from their chosen location, creating work that is mindful of the natural and human-made sounds and systems present in the environment, while engaging each site's unique characteristics, be they acoustic, historic, architectural, or aesthetic. Sonic Innovations encourages us to hear and see Caramoor differently, bringing a listener's awareness to the surroundings and the change of seasons.

Currently on display are Trimpin's in "C"; Lisa Renée Coons' Five Essays on Caramoor; Liz Phillips' Dyning in the Dovecote; Annea Lockwood and Bob Bielecki's Wild Energy; Ranjit Bhatnagar's Stone Song; and Taylor Deupree's t(ch)ime. Learn more.

Dining at Caramoor

Caramoor's on-site dining options include Pre-Ordered Gourmet Picnics available for pick-up two hours prior to each mainstage concert, which can be pre-ordered until the Tuesday before the performance. The menu is prepared by local coffee and sandwich purveyor G.E. Brown with curated artisanal cheese boards from Second Mouse Cheese Shop. In addition, the Bravo Bar is open two hours before each performance, offering snacks and lemonade, iced tea, wine, cocktails, and buzz-free beverages as well as a rotating selection of offerings from local food creators including It Must Have Been the Bake, Bark and Brine BBQ, G.E. Brown, Pizza Girls, Walter's Hot Dogs, Second Mouse Cheese Shop, LMNOP, and Miss Mona Makes Ice Cream. Specific offerings are noted for each performance on Caramoor's website. For more information on Dining at Caramoor and to pre-order picnics, visit caramoor.org/visit-us/amenities.

About Caramoor

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is a vibrant cultural destination nestled on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY. Once the home of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor has evolved into one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performances, cultural engagement, and exploration – a sanctuary for music, art, and nature.

Each year, Caramoor presents an exciting array of concerts across genres – from classical, opera, and chamber music to jazz, American roots, global sounds, and the American songbook. Caramoor's acclaimed Summer Season brings audiences together for unforgettable outdoor performances from June into August in five distinct settings (the Venetian Theater, Friends Field, Spanish Courtyard, Sunken Garden, and the Music Room), while the intimate Rosen House Concert Series runs from October through May in the historic Rosen House, a Mediterranean-style villa listed on the National Register of Historic Places and filled with treasures from around the world. With a mission to engage audiences of all ages, Caramoor also offers a selection of concerts and programs for families and our youngest listeners.

Caramoor is a place where music, history, and nature come together to create moments of beauty and connection for all who visit. In addition to hearing concerts, visitors to Caramoor can tour the spectacular Rosen House, explore its intriguing collections, enjoy a picnic, and experience the lush gardens and grounds – including Caramoor's unique collection of site-specific Sound Art, permanently installed sound sculptures that draw inspiration from their environment. Caramoor also offers a formal afternoon tea service year-round in the Music Room (by reservation), the seasonal Bravo Bar concessions stand, and a selection of public programs such as yoga, art classes, and large-scale community events.

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