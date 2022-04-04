One Yellow Rabbit Classic GILGAMESH LAZYBOY Returns to the Stage 

First seen on stage back in 2009, Gilgamesh Lazyboy returns from April 21 - 30, 2022 at the Big Secret Theatre as part of the High Performance Rodeo's 2022 Spring Edition, and audiences can expect the unexpected with a fresh interpretation of the world's oldest recorded story.

Gilgamesh reveals a remarkable vision of humanity. Goddesses and monsters abound, astonished humans ridden by fear and exhilaration search for the antidote to the fear of death. The epic of Gilgamesh is the first ever buddy movie, recorded over 4000 years before Thelma and Louise took their legendary drive through the desert. Gilgamesh Lazyboy is One Yellow Rabbit's retelling of the ancient epic with trademark humour, energy and tenderness.

"We are thrilled to return to live performances and to bring back this One Yellow Rabbit classic" said Blake Brooker, Artistic Director. "This powerful piece is a fitting return to the stage for the Spring Edition of the High Performance Rodeo and we can't wait to welcome everyone back. The enthusiasm and engagement from audiences to return to live performances has been inspiring."

Gilgamesh: the son of a goddess, born a hero and a king, god-ruler of the Sumerian city Uruk, located between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in what is now Iraq. He is unconquerable, strong beyond all others and beloved by his armies. But also tyrannical, childish, selfish, ruthless, and bored.

Meet Enkidu: wild-man, half beast, sent by the gods to terrorize the countryside and chastise Gilgamesh-that is, until the two become fast friends, together undertaking a lethal quest in search of immortality.

Gilgamesh Lazyboy is a tale of snarling demons, giant divine bulls, serpents and devastatingly seductive priestesses. But most of all, it is a moving and celebratory story about what it means to live a good life, the nature of happiness, friendship, and of men learning to be, above all else, human. An epic tale that could only be reimagined by One Yellow Rabbit.

Join us for a true High Performance Rodeo festival experience on Saturday, April 23, 2022 with two back-to-back performances starting with Gilgamesh Lazyboy followed by Pochsy IV: Excerpts from Work in Progress; returning to the stage Karen Hines brings a late night experiment of future work in progress starring 'cult cutie' / 'poisonous pixie' / 'nasty little minx' / 'walking singing dancing embodiment of designer nihilism,' Pochsy. Pochsy IV: Excerpts from Work in Progress is a pay-what-you-can-performance, one night only; 9:15 PM - 10:00PM.

Health and safety for patrons and performers remains top priority. All performances will comply with venue health and safety mandates. Ticketholders will be contacted prior to performances with the most up-to-date requirements for their specific show and venue.

Tickets for all productions are now available via hprodeo.ca; by calling 403-294-9494; or at the Arts Commons Box Office.