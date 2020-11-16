Forte Musical's NAUGHTY... BUT NICE to be Presented Virtually

Naughty…but Nice will be available to be streamed online from December 4 - 20, 2020.

Everyone's favourite sweet but risqué holiday celebration is back and is being re-imagined from the theatre stage to the screen. For its Seventh Season, Naughty...but Nice will be available to be streamed online from December 4 - 20, 2020.

"After seven years, we know we've become a holiday tradition for a lot of Calgarians, and it's been fun to re-imagine "Naughty... but Nice" for the screen instead of for a live audience," said Artistic Director Joe Slabe.

"We're taking our inspiration from shows like Saturday Night Live and SCTV and we're including some new sketches and songs to keep the show fresh for folks who've seen it before."

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Starring Katherine Fadum, Scott Olynek, Tenaj Williams and Selina Wong.

Directed by JP Thibodeau

Musical Direction by Joe Slabe

Choreographed by Lauren Thompson

Video Production by Roadwest Pictures

Naughty...but Nice, Seven's On Screen! will stream from December 4 - 20, 2020 at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Each performance is only $20 to stream and strictly limited to 150 patrons.

Tickets available at www.fortemusical.ca

Recommended for Audiences 15+.

