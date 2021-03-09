Downstage Presents TALES FROM THE STUDENT MIND

Tales From the Student Mind is the latest creative offering at Downstage, where five students will create micro-plays for the company's social media, YouTube and website platforms, which will be available for viewing from March 22 - March 27th in celebration of World Theatre Day. Each student is working with a professional theatre mentor to guide them through the creation process.

"We are so excited for this opportunity to support and amplify the work of these student theatre artists as they develop pieces that focus on identity. Each local student is paired with a professional artist who has strong local connections, experience with mentorship and bold visions for theatre creation," said Clare Preuss, Downstage Artistic Director

"All five student artists are incredibly imaginative and are facing this pandemic time with an innovative approach. We are excited to celebrate the future of theatre through this project that culminates on World Theatre Day!"

Creators and Mentors

Alek Chau mentored by Makambe K Simamba, who is a Dora Award winning playwright and actor for her most recent solo work, Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers (b current performing arts). She recently co-directed inVISIBLE (Too) at the University of Lethbridge.

Tia Christoffersen mentored by Ari Rombough who is an actor, drag performer, emcee, and sometimes writer based in Alberta. Having previously appeared in season one, two (and soon season three) of JANN on CTV, Netflix's Black Summer, the indie horror thriller Red Letter Day, and playing on stages from Theatre Calgary to the Orleans in Las Vegas, Ari continues to pursue the arts on film, on stage, and most recently by putting pen to paper.

Olivia Davis mentored by Tara Beagan is a playwright, actor, director, dramaturg, workshop facilitator and producer and the 2020 Siminovitch Prize Recipient. Beagan was recently chosen as the playwright in residence at the Prairie Theatre Exchange in Winnipeg and is the co-founder of ARTICLE 11.

Islay McKenchnie mentored by Ty J Sloane is a multidisciplinary performance artist. Their art emphasizes marginalized voices that intersect mixed-race and queer identity. Ty is a multi-displinary community artist specializing in facilitation, photography, performance, movement, visual arts, marketing and graphic design, and art installation, with focus surrounding 2SLGBTQIA and youth engaged work.

Arash Minhas mentored by Kunji Ikeda is the Artistic Director of Cloudsway Dance Theatre and was a founding ensemble member of Making Treaty 7 and DSW's Dance Action Group. Kunji aims to redefine narratives of the body and show how physical communication can lead to physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing. His fearless political work has earned multiple Betty Mitchell award nominations for performance and choreography. He was named an Artist in Residence at the Banff Centre 2019.

In addition to this, Downstage is also presenting their second round of Creative Stretch zoom sessions, led by Artistic Director Clare Preuss. Each week the zoom session will explore interactive theatre games and mindfulness techniques that support a vibrant and creative life. You can expect some or all of the following: gentle stretches, easy improv exercises, collaborative storytelling, interactive theatre games, guided meditation, and maybe even a fun dance party!

Creative Stretch will run Mondays from March 8 - April 19, 2021 / 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM MST. All proceeds from these sessions are part of Downstage's fundraising activities. Downstage also offers private group Creative Stretch Zoom sessions for up to 15 people. These private group sessions are great for work functions and friendly gatherings.

Downstage is an award-winning Calgary-based theatre company dedicated to producing plays that create meaningful conversation around social issues. Their plays provoke vibrant dialogue between Calgarians, both informally and through nightly post-performance discussions. For more information on Downstage, please visit www.downstage.ca