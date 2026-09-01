THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast to Join Broadway Sessions at Green Room 42

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Ben Cameron's long-running and award-winning Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on Thursday, September 3rd, for a late-night celebration of all things Broadway. The upcoming show will spotlight cast members from the Broadway company of The Rocky Horror Show! The company will be performing directly after their evening show.

Rocky Horror cast members scheduled to perform include Larkin Reilly, George Salazar, Boy Radio, Anania, Andres Quintero, Renee Albulario, Preston Perez, Tassy Kirbas and more!

Known as the “musical theatre frat party,” Broadway Sessions blends showstopping vocals, audience games, ridiculous interviews, and an open mic for a one-of-a-kind Broadway nightlife experience. “This ain't your grandad's cabaret,” says host Ben Cameron—and with surprise guests often joining the fun, anything can happen.

Broadway Sessions plays once a month on Thursday nights at The Green Room 42 (inside the YOTEL at 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street). Doors open at 9:30 p.m., with performances beginning at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 (plus fees), and include a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.

Tickets and additional information available at thegreenroom42.venuetix.com

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming