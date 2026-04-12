THE RANDY ANDYS: SPRING SWING Brings Iconic to Perform at New York City's Don’t Tell Mama

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Don't Tell Mama will present The Randy Andys: Spring Swing, guest starring Joe Montoya (Grease) and Ellie Wyman (SIX), on Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m.

The Randy Andys perform iconic hits with a vintage twist, blending trademark wit, glamour, Broadway talent, and dazzling three-part harmonies to create an evening that is nostalgic, sophisticated, and wildly entertaining. Inspired by Postmodern Jukebox, The Randy Andys blend pop culture with retro flair.

From the swing era of The Andrews Sisters to the iconic pop divas like Mariah Carey, this fast-paced revue celebrates Louella's, Bev's and JoJo's stories of life, love, and friendship, while singing hits from The Andrews Sisters, Beyonce, Aerosmith, and Michael Jackson in perfect harmony. With a wink and a nod to a bygone era, The Randy Andys Spring Swing moves like a musical and hits like a concert, delivering the best of both worlds.

Starring Monica Blume (Dear Evan Hansen), Alison Mahoney (Ragtime, The Food Network), and Catie Pires-Fernandes (Waitress).

The Randy Andys will welcome special guests Joe Montoya and Ellie Wyman, the latter of which was seen in SIX, and Disney's Frozen.

The creative team is led by Antoinette DiPietropolo (Director), Jessica McRoberts (Associate Director), Matthew Everingham (Music Supervisor), and Gina Daugherty (Choreographer), with Swing Lauren C. Taylor.

The production was conceived and is produced by Alison Mahoney, with executive producer Gabrielle Ruiz, and co-producer Jocelyn Lonquist Klein.