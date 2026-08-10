THE ORIGIN OF LOVE to Mark Christopher Zelno's 40 Years in NYC

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As he approaches the 40th anniversary of his arrival in New York to pursue a career in the theater, Broadway veteran Christopher Zelno will return to The Green Room 42 for two performances of The Origin of Love, an intimate new concert exploring love in all its forms: romantic, familial, transformative, heartbreaking, joyful, unexpected, and enduring. Performances will take place on Sunday, September 13 at 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday, September 16 at 7:00 p.m., with both performances also available via livestream.

Joining Zelno are vocalists Anne Fraser Thomas, Jason McCollum, and Martín Solá, with a special guest appearance by Kathy Deitch, as well as additional surprise guests. Featuring original musical arrangements performed by a live five-piece band under the musical direction of Steve Marzullo and direction by Colin Hanlon, The Origin of Love continues Zelno's tradition of creating theatrical concert experiences that blend music, storytelling, and personal reflection.

"I've been creating shows at The Green Room 42 for the last eight years, and over time they've become like mini-musicals," says Zelno. "Once I had the title The Origin of Love, everything began to fall into place. The songs, the collaborators, the emotional arc, it all revealed itself naturally."

Best known for his work on Broadway, on national tours, in regional theatre, and as a proud 30-year member of the Tony Award-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices, Zelno has spent decades telling stories through song. In The Origin of Love, he invites audiences to consider a timeless question: What is this thing...called love? Through an eclectic collection of music and personal storytelling, the evening explores the many ways love shapes our lives while celebrating the friendships, collaborations, and artistic community that have defined his career.

About Christopher Zelno

A veteran of Broadway, national tours, and regional theatre, and a proud 30-year member of the Tony Award-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices, Christopher Zelno has spent decades telling stories through song. The Origin of Love marks his most personal concert to date, reflecting on four decades as a New York artist while celebrating the collaborators and experiences that have shaped his creative journey.

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