STAGE TIME SPECTACULAR to Return to NYC's Slipper Room with Okieriete Onaodowan

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Stage Time, New York City's downtown engine of queer nightlife, underground talent, and unapologetic expression, will return withSTAGE TIME Spectacular with PJ Adzima on April 13. Curated and hosted by Broadway firecracker and STAGE TIME founder PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), alongside Lady Stage Time and Go-Go Sovereign Summer Reign, this month features Broadway powerhouse Okieriete Onaodowan performing alongside Taylor Williams for a live music moment. The Spectacular is a modern-day vaudeville experience where stars ignite in real time.

The Spectacular's performers span the full spectrum of live artistry. Bryona Ashly brings her signature burlesque heat to the stage, while Clown Cult descends with their singular brand of clowning chaos.

Drag king Uncle Freak commands the room, and The Stuppets, Mr. Stage Time's beloved chaotic children, return with their one-of-a-kind puppetry. High above the crowd, aerialist CoCo the Pup takes flight. The night continues into the after party, where The Misfit conjures something magical with ballooning artistry.