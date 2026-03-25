Review: 54 Below DUELS Turns Musical Theatre Into a Genre Bending Playground

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54 Below DUELS: Volume II – The Genre Game brought a wildly creative and high-energy night to 54 Below on March 9. Built around the idea of taking well-known musical theatre songs and completely reimagining them in new genres, the concert felt like a musical playground where performers could take big swings and fully commit. Produced and led by dueling music directors Joshua Turchin and Julia Schade, the night leaned into unpredictability, giving the audience versions of songs they would never hear anywhere else.

The cast featured an extensive lineup including Ezekiel Andrew, Josie Axelson, Lauren Boyd, Jaci Maite Calderon, Bridgette Caroline, Ryan Colone, L.R. Davidson, Desmond Luis Edwards, Kate Gaynor, Richard Michael Gomez, Trinity Harvey, Thayne Jasperson, Dillon Klena, Madison Kopec, Chamberlin Little, Weston Chandler Long, Annika Christine Low, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Jamie Martin Mann, Devon Meddock, Liv Michaels, Jenny Mollet, Dev Orr, Madeleine Pace, Echo Deva Picone, Gabriella Pizzolo, Alexa Ramos Seda, Jelani Remy, Anthony Savino, Isabella Scolaro, Jason Shaffer, Ahmad K. Simmons, Violet Tinnirello, Lexis Trechak, and Charles Van Flaherty. It was a stacked group of performers, and the variety in voices and styles made the genre concept feel even more dynamic.

Jenny Mollet and Liv Michaels delivered one of the most striking moments of the night with “No More” from Into the Woods, reimagined as a full power ballad duet. The shift in style gave the song a completely different emotional weight, turning it into something sweeping and intense while still holding onto the storytelling at its core. Their voices complemented each other beautifully, and the performance felt both grounded and expansive at the same time.

Lexis Trechak and Chamberlin Little brought a playful and charming energy to “Love Is an Open Door” from Frozen. Their chemistry carried the number, and the genre twist added a fresh layer of humor and lightness that made the performance feel bright and engaging. It was one of the most fun moments of the night, leaning into both the theatricality and the joy of the concept.

Derek Klena and Jaci Maite Calderon took “As Long As You’re Mine” from Wicked and transformed it into a pop punk duet that felt raw and emotionally charged. The arrangement gave the song a new edge, and both performers leaned fully into that intensity. It was a bold reinterpretation that paid off, bringing a sense of urgency and grit to a song that is usually more traditionally romantic.

Desmond Luis Edwards and Madison Kopec delivered a country version of “Therapy” from Tick, Tick… Boom! that felt both unexpected and completely natural. The genre shift highlighted the humor in the song while also grounding it in a more conversational tone. Their back and forth felt easy and lived in, making the number land with both comedic clarity and musical precision.

Lauren Boyd and Thayne Jasperson performed a mashup of “You Raise Me Up” and “We Share Everything” from Side Show that blended emotional sincerity with theatrical storytelling. The combination of the two songs created something surprisingly cohesive, and both performers committed fully to the emotional throughline. It was a thoughtful and well balanced performance that stood out for its creativity.

The night closed on a high note, bringing the entire room together in a way that felt celebratory and full of energy. DUELS Volume II succeeded because it embraced risk and play, giving performers the space to experiment while still honoring the material. It was a reminder of how flexible and exciting musical theatre can be when it is allowed to break its own rules.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.



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