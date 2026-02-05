Rachel Green & Mark Benjamin to Perform GREEN EGGS & WHAM! at The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present Rachel Green & Mark Benjamin in Green Eggs & Wham! on Saturday, February 28 at 7pm. Rachel Green & Mark Benjamin bring you a comedic, heartfelt and creative tribute to Pop Legend & LGBTQ Icon, George Michael. This fun, fresh interpretation takes you on a journey through George's life and music, via comedy, vocals, piano, violin, percussion and more! Percussion by Steve Picataggio. Tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum.

RACHEL GREEN is an actor, comedian, singer, violinist and voiceover artist. She was a winner on Kevin Hart's Road Comics, and can be seen on shows such as Dexter, Law & Order: SVU, Bull, FBI, The Flight Attendant, Succession, or headlining comedy clubs around the country.

MARK BENJAMIN is a comedian, singer, and pianist. He recently performed at the New York Comedy Festival, Joe's Pub, and has a weekly piano karaoke residency at Sid Gold's Request Room.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 opened in 2017 and has since become one of New York City's most celebrated destinations for live performance, dining, and special events. Rising above Times Square, The Green Room 42 brings together a Cabaret, Rooftop, and Supper Club under one dynamic brand—offering nightly shows, all-day dining from breakfast through dinner, and a vibrant seasonal rooftop bar that showcases the city from above.

Since its debut, The Green Room 42 has redefined the modern cabaret experience in NYC. The venue has hosted more than 5,000 artists—including icons such as Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, and Judy Kuhn—cementing its status as a powerhouse home for Broadway's biggest stars and the industry's most exciting emerging talent.

Guests enjoy inspired dishes, signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list—served table-side to elevate every performance. With flexible, beautifully designed spaces across the Cabaret, the Supper Club, and the Rooftop, The Green Room 42 stands as a premier destination for unforgettable nights out, social gatherings, and private events of any size.